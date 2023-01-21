Pune News Live Updates: Land owners to get average compensation of Rs 3.7 crore per hectare for Pune Ring Road project

Pune News Live Updates, January 21 2023: The Pune District Collectorate has finalised compensation rates for the 316.8-hectare land at Rs 3.7 crore per hectare for Pune Ring Road project’s western alignment. Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that with land rates finalised, authorities will begin processing payments to land owners and take possesion of land and hope to complete the process in next two months. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Maharashtra government had felt the necessity for this mega project to decongest the roads in Pune by diverting traffic that was passing the city to go to other areas of the state.
In other news, the Maharashtra prison department has decided to release 189 convicts lodged in different jails across the state on Republic Day. This is a part of a government’s special remission scheme on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and is applicable “to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct
during their term in prisons… especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years”.
Shifting focus to the Kasba Assembly bypoll in the city, all eyes are on the BJP, which is yet to announce its candidate. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak. While a few local BJP leaders have demanded that the party field a member of the Tilak family to enable an unopposed election as a tribute to Mukta Tilak, a former Pune mayor, other aspirants are waiting in the wings.The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is likely to come up with a strategy for the bypoll elections. The bypoll is scheduled on February 27.
As reported by Loksatta, candidates for 8169 posts will be selected in Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) 2023 drive. Maharashtra Non-Gazetted Group B and Group C Services Joint Prelims Exam 2023 will be conducted on April 30. A total of 37 centres have been prepared across Maharashtra to conduct the exams.