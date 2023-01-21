Pune News Live Updates: Land owners to get average compensation of Rs 3.7 crore per hectare for Pune Ring Road project

Two years ago Ravindra Takawane was forced to invest in an extensive sub-soil drainage system without which half of his four acres of landholding in the village of Pargaon in Daund taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra would have become permanently fallow.

“It cost me a neat Rs 8 lakh but there was no other way. Those two acres had lost all their ability to absorb water and had almost turned fallow. Water used to ooze out and flood the land even if the neighbours irrigated their land,” explained Takawane who grows sugarcane in over 2 acres of his holding and seasonal vegetables like cauliflower and okra over the rest of his land.

The Pune Metro is all set to complete work on the country’s deepest underground metro station in the city by next month and make it operational by the end of March.

“The Civil Court Interchange station is 33.1 metre deep (108.59 feet) and will be the deepest metro station in the country. The station has also the speciality of having its roof at a height of 95 feet and the natural light of the sun falling on the floor of the underground station. It is the only underground station that has sunlight falling on the platform of the underground station,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro rail project.