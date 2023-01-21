scorecardresearch
Pune News Live Updates: Land owners to get average compensation of Rs 3.7 crore per hectare for Pune Ring Road project

Pune News Live Updates: Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that with land rates finalised, authorities will begin processing payments to land owners and take possesion of land for the Pune ring road project

Pune | January 21, 2023 11:04 IST
Pune ring road land acquisitionPune District Collectorate said that they hope to complete the process of land acquisition for the Pune ring road in next two months (File)

Pune News Live Updates, January 21 2023: The Pune District Collectorate has finalised compensation rates for the 316.8-hectare land at Rs 3.7 crore per hectare for Pune Ring Road project’s western alignment. Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that with land rates finalised, authorities will begin processing payments to land owners and take possesion of land and hope to complete the process in next two months. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Maharashtra government had felt the necessity for this mega project to decongest the roads in Pune by diverting traffic that was passing the city to go to other areas of the state.

In other news, the Maharashtra prison department has decided to release 189 convicts lodged in different jails across the state on Republic Day. This is a part of a government’s special remission scheme on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and is applicable “to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct
during their term in prisons… especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years”.

Shifting focus to the Kasba Assembly bypoll in the city, all eyes are on the BJP, which is yet to announce its candidate. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak. While a few local BJP leaders have demanded that the party field a member of the Tilak family to enable an unopposed election as a tribute to Mukta Tilak, a former Pune mayor, other aspirants are waiting in the wings.The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is likely to come up with a strategy for the bypoll elections. The bypoll is scheduled on February 27.

11:03 (IST)21 Jan 2023
MPSC 2023 mega recruitment: More than 8000 to be recruited

As reported by Loksatta, candidates for 8169 posts will be selected in Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) 2023 drive. Maharashtra Non-Gazetted Group B and Group C Services Joint Prelims Exam 2023 will be conducted on April 30. A total of 37 centres have been prepared across Maharashtra to conduct the exams. 

Over-irrigation of land spells doom for Maharashtra farmers

Two years ago Ravindra Takawane was forced to invest in an extensive sub-soil drainage system without which half of his four acres of landholding in the village of Pargaon in Daund taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra would have become permanently fallow.

“It cost me a neat Rs 8 lakh but there was no other way. Those two acres had lost all their ability to absorb water and had almost turned fallow. Water used to ooze out and flood the land even if the neighbours irrigated their land,” explained Takawane who grows sugarcane in over 2 acres of his holding and seasonal vegetables like cauliflower and okra over the rest of his land.

Pune Infra Watch: Deepest underground metro station in the country to start by March end

The Pune Metro is all set to complete work on the country’s deepest underground metro station in the city by next month and make it operational by the end of March.

“The Civil Court Interchange station is 33.1 metre deep (108.59 feet) and will be the deepest metro station in the country. The station has also the speciality of having its roof at a height of 95 feet and the natural light of the sun falling on the floor of the underground station. It is the only underground station that has sunlight falling on the platform of the underground station,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro rail project.

