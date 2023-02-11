Pune News Live Updates: Rahul Kalate refuses to withdraw from fray in Chinchwad Assembly bypoll

Pune News Live Updates: Despite appeal by leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel candidate Rahul Kalate on Friday refused to withdraw from the fray — by the nomination withdrawal deadline of 3 pm, thereby paving the way for a three-cornered contest in the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll. The polling will take place on February 26.
In other news, to discuss, exchange and present ideas and possible solutions to overcome climate change, an environment fest will be held today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan-Ghole Road. The fest — YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest — where an exhibition of city-based green businesses will also be displayed, is being organised by Pune International Centre (PIC).
Meanwhile, the 9th edition of Poona Club Premier League 2023 will be held on the Poona Club cricket ground from February 13 to 18. The cricketers were selected through a national auction process, wherein Ronak Dhole Patil, Aarav Vij, Abhishek Tamhane and Kiran Deshmukh were some of the key players at the auction, informed Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club.
Police in Pune has disposed of seized narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore by burning it in the furnace of a private company in Ranjangaon. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the drugs were seized by the cops in the past few years. Read more here