Pune News Live Updates: Rahul Kalate refuses to withdraw from fray in Chinchwad Assembly bypoll

Age barriers for job are as negative as gender barriers: Dr Gagandeep Kang (File)

Dr Gagandeep Kang, eminent virologist and professor at the department of gastrointestinal sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore, plans to continue her work on enteric diarrhoeal disease as she takes on a new commitment as Director, Global Health, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May this year. “I will continue to work in India as well, just that I will not work only in India as I have done for over 30 years now, but will be moving beyond India, to South Asia and Africa. Essentially, where the need is greatest,” Dr Kang told The Indian Express in an interview.

Police in Pune has disposed of seized narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore by burning it in the furnace of a private company in Ranjangaon. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the drugs were seized by the cops in the past few years.

The drugs that were disposed on February 8, included 756.78 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,51 crores, 390.76 gm of cocaine estimated of Rs 78.15 lakhs,140.71 gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 21.10 lakhs, 2.96 kg of Charas worth Rs 29.65 lakhs and 1.29 kg of Heroine costing Rs 12.98 lakhs.