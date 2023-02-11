scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Rahul Kalate refuses to withdraw from fray in Chinchwad Assembly bypoll

Pune News Live Updates: On the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Friday, Kalate, emerging from his house, reiterated his resolve to fight the election in the face of pressure from leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 11, 2023 08:43 IST
Pune news live: Kalate faces challenges from the BJP's Ashwini Jagtap and Nana Kate of the NCP and the MVA. (Facebook/File)

Pune News Live Updates: Despite appeal by leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel candidate Rahul Kalate on Friday refused to withdraw from the fray — by the nomination withdrawal deadline of 3 pm, thereby paving the way for a three-cornered contest in the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll. The polling will take place on February 26.

In other news, to discuss, exchange and present ideas and possible solutions to overcome climate change, an environment fest will be held today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan-Ghole Road. The fest — YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest — where an exhibition of city-based green businesses will also be displayed, is being organised by Pune International Centre (PIC).

Meanwhile, the 9th edition of Poona Club Premier League 2023 will be held on the Poona Club cricket ground from February 13 to 18. The cricketers were selected through a national auction process, wherein Ronak Dhole Patil, Aarav Vij, Abhishek Tamhane and Kiran Deshmukh were some of the key players at the auction, informed Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club.

Live Blog

Pune news live updates: Two bank officials get rigorous imprisonment for graft; follow this space for all updates from Pune, Maharashtra

08:43 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Age barriers for job are as negative as gender barriers: Dr Gagandeep Kang (File)

Age barriers for job are as negative as gender barriers: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Dr Gagandeep Kang, eminent virologist and professor at the department of gastrointestinal sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore, plans to continue her work on enteric diarrhoeal disease as she takes on a new commitment as Director, Global Health, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May this year. “I will continue to work in India as well, just that I will not work only in India as I have done for over 30 years now, but will be moving beyond India, to South Asia and Africa. Essentially, where the need is greatest,” Dr Kang told The Indian Express in an interview.

Police disposes narcotics worth over Rs 4 crore

Police in Pune has disposed of seized narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore by burning it in the furnace of a private company in Ranjangaon. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the drugs were seized by the cops in the past few years.

The drugs that were disposed on February 8, included 756.78 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,51 crores, 390.76 gm of cocaine estimated of Rs 78.15 lakhs,140.71 gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 21.10 lakhs, 2.96 kg of Charas worth Rs 29.65 lakhs and 1.29 kg of Heroine costing Rs 12.98 lakhs.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 08:33 IST
