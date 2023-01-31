Pune News Live Updates: Major fire at scrap yard in Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 patients evacuated from adjacent hospital

Pune News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: A major fire was reported around 2 am Tuesday at a scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area adjacent to Max Neuro Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, following which as many as 19 patients were evacuated and admitted to a private hospital. According to Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade, “No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted.”

Meanwhile, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is set to Tuesday launch ‘Arogya Yatra’, an awareness campaign on women and child health across 10 communities in Pune. The aim of this is to make people from the communities take a collective pledge to their respective community’s health, cleanliness and safety. The yatra will begin from Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohegaon in Pune at 4 pm.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party led by party MP Supriya Sule Monday staged a protest outside the Collector’s office over alleged delay on part of the district administration in providing benefits to senior citizens and disabled persons under various government schemes. Citing a camp in Pune district organised by the Union ministry of social justice to identify eligible senior citizens and disabed persons, Sule said, “More than one lakh senior citizens and 10,000 disabled persons were found eligible during the camp from December 2021 to March 2022. It is going to be 12 months now, but the benefits have not been given so far.”