Pune News Live Updates: Major fire at scrap yard in Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 patients evacuated from adjacent hospital

Pune News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: A major fire was reported around 2 am Tuesday at a scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area adjacent to Max Neuro Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, following which as many as 19 patients were evacuated and admitted to a private hospital. According to Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade, “No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted.”
Meanwhile, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is set to Tuesday launch ‘Arogya Yatra’, an awareness campaign on women and child health across 10 communities in Pune. The aim of this is to make people from the communities take a collective pledge to their respective community’s health, cleanliness and safety. The yatra will begin from Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohegaon in Pune at 4 pm.
In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party led by party MP Supriya Sule Monday staged a protest outside the Collector’s office over alleged delay on part of the district administration in providing benefits to senior citizens and disabled persons under various government schemes. Citing a camp in Pune district organised by the Union ministry of social justice to identify eligible senior citizens and disabed persons, Sule said, “More than one lakh senior citizens and 10,000 disabled persons were found eligible during the camp from December 2021 to March 2022. It is going to be 12 months now, but the benefits have not been given so far.”
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) have asked for a mechanism that will cap the price of raw materials like iron and steel. Being the heart of the industrial ecosystem, MSMEs are the largest employment generator in the country.
While the small and medium-scale enterprises have recovered from the Covid-19 slowdown so far, the micro units are yet to get back to their pre-Covid levels. The sector now wants a reversal of bank interest rates which would allow them to access credit at cheaper rates. Read here what MSMEs hope from the budget in the coming year.
The Pune city police have launched a probe after a man who had been sexually harassing a minor girl allegedly attempted to throw an “acid-like chemical” at her on Sunday, officers said.
An FIR was registered in this regard at a police station in Pune based on the complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl’s mother. The police arrested the 24-year-old suspect and said the girl did not sustain any injury from the chemical. Read more.
Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, is running an awareness campaign on women and child health across ten communities in Pune. Under this initiative, "Arogya Yatra" will be launched on January 31. Eminent social activist and co-founder of Bal Ashram Trust Smt. Sumedha Kailash will be the Chief Guest at the launch of "Arogya Yatra". Bal Ashram Trust is the country's first long-term rehabilitation center for children freed from the clutches of child labour.
The aim of this Yatra is to encourage people from the ten communities to take a collective pledge to keep their respective communities healthy, clean, and safe. The Yatra will begin from Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohegaon in Pune at 4 pm and will culminate on February 3 at Shantinagar.
Songs on good health, street plays, and puppet show will be part of the Yatra to create awareness among people. Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) has reached out to about 80,000 people so far, as a part of this campaign. Women have been informed about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme, and about 150 women were assisted to avail the benefits of this scheme. Awareness also spread among teenage girls to drop conservative concepts on menstruation and take steps to protect their own health.
Officials said the fire started around 2 am at the scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital. The scrap yard, Jai Ganesh, mainly had storage of old used tyres. According to Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade, “No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted." Read more.
