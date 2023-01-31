scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Major fire at scrap yard in Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 patients evacuated from adjacent hospital

Pune News Live Updates Today: Meanwhile, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation will organize an 'Arogya Yatra' for women and child health from Indira Nagar on January 31

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | January 31, 2023 12:12 IST
Pimpri Chinchwad fire incidentAs many as 19 patients were evacuated and admitted at a private hospital. (Express Photo by Manoj More)

Pune News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: A major fire was reported around 2 am Tuesday at a scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area adjacent to Max Neuro Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, following which as many as 19 patients were evacuated and admitted to a private hospital. According to Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade, “No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted.”

Meanwhile, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is set to Tuesday launch ‘Arogya Yatra’, an awareness campaign on women and child health across 10 communities in Pune. The aim of this is to make people from the communities take a collective pledge to their respective community’s health, cleanliness and safety. The yatra will begin from Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohegaon in Pune at 4 pm.

In other news, the Nationalist Congress Party led by party MP Supriya Sule Monday staged a protest outside the Collector’s office over alleged delay on part of the district administration in providing benefits to senior citizens and disabled persons under various government schemes. Citing a camp in Pune district organised by the Union ministry of social justice to identify eligible senior citizens and disabed persons, Sule said, “More than one lakh senior citizens and 10,000 disabled persons were found eligible during the camp from December 2021 to March 2022. It is going to be 12 months now, but the benefits have not been given so far.”

Live Blog

12:12 (IST)31 Jan 2023
MSMEs want control over raw material prices, new policies for startups in Union budget

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) have asked for a mechanism that will cap the price of raw materials like iron and steel. Being the heart of the industrial ecosystem, MSMEs are the largest employment generator in the country. 

While the small and medium-scale enterprises have recovered from the Covid-19 slowdown so far, the micro units are yet to get back to their pre-Covid levels. The sector now wants a reversal of bank interest rates which would allow them to access credit at cheaper rates. Read here what MSMEs hope from the budget in the coming year. 

12:06 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Man arrested in Pune for trying to throw ‘acid-like chemical’ at minor girl

The Pune city police have launched a probe after a man who had been sexually harassing a minor girl allegedly attempted to throw an “acid-like chemical” at her on Sunday, officers said.

An FIR was registered in this regard at a police station in Pune based on the complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl’s mother. The police arrested the 24-year-old suspect and said the girl did not sustain any injury from the chemical. Read more.

11:50 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to organize “Arogya Yatra” promoting women and child health today

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) – founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, is running an awareness campaign on women and child health across ten communities in Pune. Under this initiative, “Arogya Yatra” will be launched on January 31. Eminent social activist and co-founder of Bal Ashram Trust Smt. Sumedha Kailash will be the Chief Guest at the launch of “Arogya Yatra”. Bal Ashram Trust is the country’s first long-term rehabilitation center for children freed from the clutches of child labour.

The aim of this Yatra is to encourage people from the ten communities to take a collective pledge to keep their respective communities healthy, clean, and safe. The Yatra will begin from Indira Nagar Burmasell in Lohegaon in Pune at 4 pm and will culminate on February 3 at Shantinagar.

Songs on good health, street plays, and puppet show will be part of the Yatra to create awareness among people. Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) has reached out to about 80,000 people so far, as a part of this campaign. Women have been informed about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme, and about 150 women were assisted to avail the benefits of this scheme. Awareness also spread among teenage girls to drop conservative concepts on menstruation and take steps to protect their own health.

11:41 (IST)31 Jan 2023
19 patients evacuated after fire at scrap yard next to hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad

A major fire was reported around 2 am Tuesday at a scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area adjacent to Max Neuro Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, following which as many as 19 patients were evacuated and admitted to a private hospital.

Officials said the fire started around 2 am at the scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital. The scrap yard, Jai Ganesh, mainly had storage of old used tyres. According to Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade, “No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted." Read more.

11:11 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Good morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates.

PMC feted at zero waste cities conference in The Philippines

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was honoured at the International Zero Waste Cities Conference 2023 organised by Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) in Manila, The Philippines, last week.

The 15-year partnership of Pune Municipal Corporation and SWaCH Cooperative was highlighted during the conference, for its continuous effort to solve this challenge sustainably by building inclusive zero waste system with the city’s waste pickers. Read more.

AFMC’s online event to bring together medical professionals from Army, Navy, Air Force

The Armed Forces Medical College, Pune is organising the 71st Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference–2023 and the 61st Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) Meeting in online mode from February 1 to 3.

Healthcare professionals of the armed forces are undertaking cutting edge institutional, multicentric and collaborative research projects. This will be the largest online interaction of Medical, Dental and Nursing professionals from Army, Navy and Air Force and is the only multi-specialty conference of its kind in the country. Read here.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:56 IST
