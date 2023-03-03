scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Dy CM Fadnavis says will introspect Kasba bypoll loss; Ashwini Jagtap becomes first woman MLA from Chinchwad

Pune News Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis' comment comes after BJP and Shiv Sena's major defeat to Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar by over 10,000 votes in Kasba Peth Assembly constituency

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | March 3, 2023 10:52 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba BJP PuneCongress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Hemant Rasane to win the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, which had been with the BJP since 1995. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, March 3, 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his party will introspect why it lost the Assembly bypoll to the Kasba Peth seat in Pune district and maintained the victorious Congress candidate won on the strength of his own political calibre. Fadnavis’s comment comes after BJP and Shiv Sena’s major defeat to Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar by over 10,000 votes in its bastion of Kasba Assembly constituency.

In other news, to avoid disruptions in the railway schedule as the Pune Railway Station undertakes yard remodelling work, trains will be rerouted from Hadapsar from March 6, as reported by Loksatta. Pune-Solapur train will depart from Hadapsar terminal while Daund-Pune train will travel till Hadapsar terminal.

In a shocking case of crime in the city, a 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped under the false promise of marriage, and was also duped of Rs 19 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website.Based on her complaint, the police have booked a 33-year-old man who hails from Jalna district of Maharashtra, and runs a business in Pune.

Live Blog

Ashwini Jagtap elected first woman MLA of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalate plays spoilsport for Kate

BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap Thursday won from the Pimpri-Chinchwad seat by a margin of over 36,000 votes by defeating Nationalist Congress Party candidate Nana Kate and is all set to become the first woman MLA to represent the industrial city in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In an initially closely fought contest, Jagtap, who was widely considered as a favourite, ultimately retained the seat for the party by defeating Kate. Interestingly, Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), played a major role in dividing MVA votes, resulting in Kate’s defeat.

Shot in the arm for Pune Congress as Kasba bypoll win gives it an MLA after several years

Reeling from a downward spiral since the exit of Suresh Kalmadi from city politics, the Congress’s Pune unit has got something to cheer about as the victory of Ravindra Dhangekar, its Kasba bypoll candidate, on Thursday gave it an MLA after almost a decade.

In 2009, the Congress managed to get two MLAs elected from the city — Vinayak Nimhan from Shivajinagar and Ramesh Bagwe from Pune Cantonment — but could not retain the seats in 2014 as the BJP won all the eight seats in the city, with all parties contesting the election independently.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:52 IST
