Pune News Live Updates: Dy CM Fadnavis says will introspect Kasba bypoll loss; Ashwini Jagtap becomes first woman MLA from Chinchwad

Pune News Live Updates, March 3, 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his party will introspect why it lost the Assembly bypoll to the Kasba Peth seat in Pune district and maintained the victorious Congress candidate won on the strength of his own political calibre. Fadnavis’s comment comes after BJP and Shiv Sena’s major defeat to Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar by over 10,000 votes in its bastion of Kasba Assembly constituency.
In other news, to avoid disruptions in the railway schedule as the Pune Railway Station undertakes yard remodelling work, trains will be rerouted from Hadapsar from March 6, as reported by Loksatta. Pune-Solapur train will depart from Hadapsar terminal while Daund-Pune train will travel till Hadapsar terminal.
In a shocking case of crime in the city, a 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped under the false promise of marriage, and was also duped of Rs 19 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website.Based on her complaint, the police have booked a 33-year-old man who hails from Jalna district of Maharashtra, and runs a business in Pune.