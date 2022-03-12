scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra govt announces new metro line in Pune; ‘Indrayani Medicity’ offering all treatments to be set up

Pune Live News Updates: Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday declared that Rs 1,500 crore have been proposed for acquisition of 1,900 hectare of land for implementing the proposed ring road project which will help divert heavy traffic from entering Pune city.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: March 12, 2022 9:21:36 am
Mumbai: Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister for Home Affairs (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai arrive at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on the day of Budget presentation, in Mumbai, Friday, March 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

More from Pune

09:21 (IST)12 Mar 2022
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is all set to give a push to mega infrastructure projects of the city including Pune Metro, ring road and Pune-Nashik high speed railway apart from an Indrayani medicity in 300 acres to provide all medical facilities on one premises. The government also announced Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadu Budhruk and Tulapur along with development of Vijaystambh at Bhima Koregaon. Read more

09:06 (IST)12 Mar 2022
Cop held for forging service book to apply for President’s medal, 3 more including clerks booked

Pune city police have arrested a havaldar of police for allegedly forging his service book papers while submitting application for President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. Police have identified the accused cop as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap, who is currently attached to the special branch of Pune city police. Santosh Bhosale, a senior clerk at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone) of the city police, has lodged an FIR at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday. Read more

09:00 (IST)12 Mar 2022
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrating their performance in the Punjab assembly elections on Thursday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A speeding truck Wednesday mowed down a bike killing the rider on the stretch near the Punjab National Bank branch in Undri. The police have identified the deceased as Salim Jakaria (30), a resident of Majestique Park, Wadachi Wadi. His family member Shakil Jakaria lodged an FIR in the case at the Kondhwa police station Thursday.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Ratnadeep Birajdar said Salim was a software engineer and was going towards his workplace on a motorcycle when a truck dashed him around 10 am Wednesday in Undri. The impact was so severe that Salim died on the spot.

Pune: Software engineer killed in road mishap in Undri

