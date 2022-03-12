Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra govt announces new metro line in Pune; ‘Indrayani Medicity’ offering all treatments to be set up

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrating their performance in the Punjab assembly elections on Thursday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A speeding truck Wednesday mowed down a bike killing the rider on the stretch near the Punjab National Bank branch in Undri. The police have identified the deceased as Salim Jakaria (30), a resident of Majestique Park, Wadachi Wadi. His family member Shakil Jakaria lodged an FIR in the case at the Kondhwa police station Thursday.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Ratnadeep Birajdar said Salim was a software engineer and was going towards his workplace on a motorcycle when a truck dashed him around 10 am Wednesday in Undri. The impact was so severe that Salim died on the spot.

Pune city police have arrested a havaldar of police for allegedly forging his service book papers while submitting application for President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. Police have identified the accused cop as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap, who is currently attached to the special branch of Pune city police.

Santosh Bhosale, a senior clerk at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone) of the city police, has lodged an FIR at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday.

