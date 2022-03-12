Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra govt announces new metro line in Pune; ‘Indrayani Medicity’ offering all treatments to be set up

Pune News Live Updates Today: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is all set to give a push to mega infrastructure projects including Pune Metro, ring road and Pune-Nashik high speed railway apart from an Indrayani medicity in 300 acres to provide all medical facilities on one premises. The government also announced Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadu Budhruk and Tulapur along with development of Vijaystambh at Bhima Koregaon.
Finance minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the deputy chief minister, on Friday declared that Rs 1,500 crore have been proposed for acquisition of 1,900 hectare of land for implementing the proposed ring road project which will help divert heavy traffic from entering Pune city. Meanwhile, in the last weekend before the end of the five-year term of the civic general body, elected representatives of all political parties in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are going all out to hold inauguration and foundation stone-laying functions for civic works in their respective electoral areas ahead of the forthcoming civic polls.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is all set to give a push to mega infrastructure projects of the city including Pune Metro, ring road and Pune-Nashik high speed railway apart from an Indrayani medicity in 300 acres to provide all medical facilities on one premises. The government also announced Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadu Budhruk and Tulapur along with development of Vijaystambh at Bhima Koregaon. Read more
Pune city police have arrested a havaldar of police for allegedly forging his service book papers while submitting application for President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. Police have identified the accused cop as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap, who is currently attached to the special branch of Pune city police. Santosh Bhosale, a senior clerk at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone) of the city police, has lodged an FIR at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday. Read more
