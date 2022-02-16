scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Pune News Live: Pune reports 344 new Covid-19 cases; one death

Pune News Live Updates Today: Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region recorded 776 cases

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: February 16, 2022 9:16:10 am
Students in Pune get vaccinated against Covid-19. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live Updates: Pune on Tuesday recorded 344 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, PTI reported. In total, Maharashtra reported 2,831 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, minutes after levelling a series of allegations of corruption against BJP and its leaders on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and held a closed-door meeting with him for nearly two hours. In other news, ahead of civic polls, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to give a go-ahead for Rs 400 crore infrastructure projects in the city by awarding contracts to eligible private agencies. Also, four people were killed and seven others were injured in a pile-up involving six vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in which a container truck hit five other vehicles at a spot of traffic slowdown in the early hours of Tuesday.

Pune police have booked three persons, including then branch manager of SBI, after loans of over Rs 1 crore were disbursed in 2018 for purchase of high-end cars in the name of a city builder by fraudulently using the papers the latter had submitted for visa application process.

Live Blog

Pune News Live: Pune reports 344 new Covid-19 cases; one death; Chief Minister will take action in two days, claims Sanjay Raut; Follow live updates.

09:06 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Pune reports 344 new Covid-19 cases; one death

Pune on Tuesday recorded 344 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, PTI reported. In total, Maharashtra reported 2,831 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Huge crowd of commuters outside Pune Railway Station on Tuesday evening as more number of trains have been increased. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Small Animal Clinic, Pune successfully conducted a laparoscopic egg bound surgery on a tortoise who suffered from egg bound syndrome for the past six months and couldn’t eat properly. The surgery was done by a team headed by Dr Narendra Pardeshi, veterinary surgeon at the clinic. It was very successful and the tortoise, fondly known as Ladoo, can now eat easily without any difficulty.

Prem Luniya’s family was recently worried as their pet Ladoo was not eating properly and looked weak and sluggish. They consulted various vets who could not offer any solution to their problem.

READ | Tortoise with egg bound syndrome undergoes laparoscopic surgery

The 111th anniversary of the Corps of Signals was celebrated on Tuesday by all the Signal units in Pune-headquartered Southern Command. The Corps of Signals is a combat support arm of the Indian Army and provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support for the Army formations.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain complimented Signallers for their vision, professional excellence and resolute determination in enabling Technology Driven Operational paradigms.

READ | Army’s Southern Command celebrates 111th anniversary of Corps of Signals

