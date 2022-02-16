Pune News Live: Pune reports 344 new Covid-19 cases; one death

Pune News Live Updates: Pune on Tuesday recorded 344 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, PTI reported. In total, Maharashtra reported 2,831 fresh Covid-19 cases.
Meanwhile, minutes after levelling a series of allegations of corruption against BJP and its leaders on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and held a closed-door meeting with him for nearly two hours. In other news, ahead of civic polls, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to give a go-ahead for Rs 400 crore infrastructure projects in the city by awarding contracts to eligible private agencies. Also, four people were killed and seven others were injured in a pile-up involving six vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in which a container truck hit five other vehicles at a spot of traffic slowdown in the early hours of Tuesday.
Pune police have booked three persons, including then branch manager of SBI, after loans of over Rs 1 crore were disbursed in 2018 for purchase of high-end cars in the name of a city builder by fraudulently using the papers the latter had submitted for visa application process.
