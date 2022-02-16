Pune News Live: Pune reports 344 new Covid-19 cases; one death

Huge crowd of commuters outside Pune Railway Station on Tuesday evening as more number of trains have been increased. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Small Animal Clinic, Pune successfully conducted a laparoscopic egg bound surgery on a tortoise who suffered from egg bound syndrome for the past six months and couldn’t eat properly. The surgery was done by a team headed by Dr Narendra Pardeshi, veterinary surgeon at the clinic. It was very successful and the tortoise, fondly known as Ladoo, can now eat easily without any difficulty.

Prem Luniya’s family was recently worried as their pet Ladoo was not eating properly and looked weak and sluggish. They consulted various vets who could not offer any solution to their problem.

The 111th anniversary of the Corps of Signals was celebrated on Tuesday by all the Signal units in Pune-headquartered Southern Command. The Corps of Signals is a combat support arm of the Indian Army and provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support for the Army formations.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain complimented Signallers for their vision, professional excellence and resolute determination in enabling Technology Driven Operational paradigms.