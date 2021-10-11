Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 458 new Covid cases,7 deaths

Pune News Live: The Pune district on Sunday recorded 458 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities. With 557 recoveries the total number of active cases stood at 5,258.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will turn up at the doorsteps of residents in a bid to step up the vaccination drive against Covid-19 from Monday. Colleges under its jurisdiction will also start functioning from Tuesday and the civic body proposes to conduct the drive on campuses as well.

Meanwhile, traders in Pune will shut shop till 3 pm in support of the MVA’s call for a state-wide bandh to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. City leaders of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and other organisations held a meeting on Sunday and decided to hold a rally at Ambedkar Statue near Pune Railway Station at 11 am.