Monday, October 11, 2021
Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 458 new Covid cases,7 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) allowed colleges to resume regular physical classes from October 12. Restaurants, bars and food courts to remain open till 11 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 11, 2021 10:45:46 am
Beneficiaries receive Covid Vaccination jab at PMC’s Kamla Nehru hospital. (Express file photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune News Live: The Pune district on Sunday recorded 458 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities. With 557 recoveries the total number of active cases stood at 5,258.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will turn up at the doorsteps of residents in a bid to step up the vaccination drive against Covid-19 from Monday. Colleges under its jurisdiction will also start functioning from Tuesday and the civic body proposes to conduct the drive on campuses as well.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, traders in Pune will shut shop till 3 pm in support of the MVA’s call for a state-wide bandh to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. City leaders of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and other organisations held a meeting on Sunday and decided to hold a rally at Ambedkar Statue near Pune Railway Station at 11 am.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: MVA to hold state-wide bandh; Pune records 458 new Covid-19 cases; PCMC to hold doorstep vaccination drive; Follow latest developments here

10:45 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Low-key Durga Puja celebrations for second year owing to Covid-19

As festivities commenced on Monday with “Mahashashthi”, only a limited number of devotees are allowed inside the pandals.

Most of the celebrations organised by the Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad, Bhosale Nagar, have gone online for the second consecutive year. During all the days of the festival, the Samsad will distribute “bhog” in limited quantities while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. Read more.

10:33 (IST)11 Oct 2021
MHT CET answer key to be out today

The answer key for the recently conducted common entrance test (MHT CET) 2021 for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses will be released today.

Students will have two days between October 12-13 to register any grievances or objections if they have any after which the final results will be announced. The state CET cell had recently announced that the results will likely be declared after October 28th. Here's how to check the answer key.

10:14 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Pune's APMC to remain closed till afternoon

Agriculture Produce Markets Committee in Pune has lent its support to the state-wide bandh in solidarity with the farmers in Uttar Pradesh. All the trading and work in APMC will remain closed till afternoon.

Meanwhile, country's biggest onion trading market Lasalgaon in Nashik has also stopped all its work in support of the bandh.

09:52 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Traders to shut shop till 3 pm

The Federation of Traders’ Associations of Pune will participate in the Maharashtra Bandh called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday by shutting shops till 3 pm.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will be working together in close coordination to ensure the success of the October 11 state-wide bandh, which was announced by the three parties last week. The three parties have called for the bandh to protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where eight people were killed.

09:37 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Pune likely to witness moderate rainfall

Moderate rain spells accompanied by thunder and lightning could lash parts of Pune city on Monday.

Both the maximum temperature and relative humidity level are likely to remain high, with temperature touching 32 degrees during peak afternoon hours.

Pune and neighbouring areas will witness post-noon rainfall on Monday and Tuesday after which the rainfall activity is all set to cease. This could be among the final spells for the ongoing monsoon season for the year for the city, the officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have said.

Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune

GIIS sets up mental health helpline for students

To help its students deal with emotional challenges, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune, has set up a mental health helpline – a confidential platform where they can discuss their issues “without fear of any questions or prejudice”.

The helpline, called GIIS Healthline, works on the principle of open-door policy wherein any student can walk in without any hesitation or fear, said Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS, India, on the eve of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

