Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 518 new Covid cases; active cases at 4,804

Family and friends of Capadia at Sassoon Hospital, in Pune on Wednesday. (Ashish Kale)

Kaizzad Capadia, fitness expert and director of K11 Education Pvt Ltd, died in the city on Wednesday. He was 49.

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, by the time Capadia was brought to the hospital, he was already dead. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, a rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease,” a Sassoon official told The Indian Express.

According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday morning, he felt some discomfort but passed away before he could be brought to the hospital. He is survived by his wife Kalyani, who is a kabbadi player and also a personal fitness coach. Family members said they did not think Capadia was aware that he had Covid-19 infection.

As the demand for psychology courses has increased tremendously, especially since the pandemic started, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will now offer the same courses via distance mode through the School of Open Learning at the university.