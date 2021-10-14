scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 518 new Covid cases; active cases at 4,804

Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the landmark of 9 crore Covid vaccination doses, of which nearly 3 crore beneficiaries are fully vaccinated.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 14, 2021 9:22:28 am
Pune district recorded five new deaths. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live Updates: Pune recorded 518 new Covid-19 cases and 536 recoveries on Wednesday. With this the district’s total caseload rose to 11,45,382, while active cases stand at 4,804. With six Covid patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll is now at 19,017.

Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the landmark of 9 crore Covid vaccination doses, of which nearly 3 crore beneficiaries are fully vaccinated. “We have fully vaccinated a population of 2.76 crore, which is the highest for any state in the country,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Pune City Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled private detective who was seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 518 new Covid cases; active cases at 4,804

09:22 (IST)14 Oct 2021
Pune Police issues lookout circular against ‘detective’ seen in selfie with Aryan

PUNE CITY Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled private detective who was seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Aryan was subsequently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that city police have issued a look-out circular against Gosavi. Read the full report here. 

09:20 (IST)14 Oct 2021
India may need a third dose of vaccine next year: Prof G Padmanaban

India may need a third dose of vaccine against coronavirus infection by the middle of next year, according to eminent scientist Prof G Padmanaban.

“As far as the variants are concerned, the Delta variant is not the end of the story. The larger question is – do we have a vaccine for every variant being created? Perhaps not. So, I feel that by the middle of next year, India may need a third dose of vaccine,” the scientist said while participating in a webinar to mark the inaugural session of ‘Health4All Online’, a weekly health show organised by the HEAL Foundation. Read the full report here. 

Family and friends of Capadia at Sassoon Hospital, in Pune on Wednesday. (Ashish Kale)

Fitness expert & K11 School founder Kaizzad Capadia dies of Covid at 49

Kaizzad Capadia, fitness expert and director of K11 Education Pvt Ltd, died in the city on Wednesday. He was 49.

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, by the time Capadia was brought to the hospital, he was already dead. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, a rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease,” a Sassoon official told The Indian Express.

According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday morning, he felt some discomfort but passed away before he could be brought to the hospital. He is survived by his wife Kalyani, who is a kabbadi player and also a personal fitness coach. Family members said they did not think Capadia was aware that he had Covid-19 infection.

SPPU to offer MA in psychology for students of distance learning

As the demand for psychology courses has increased tremendously, especially since the pandemic started, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will now offer the same courses via distance mode through the School of Open Learning at the university.

The university already offers a full time MA course in psychology at its own campus as well as in affiliated colleges. But those who are unable to attend regular lectures will now have the option to complete the same degree via distance learning.

Vaibhav Jadhav, director in-charge, Open Learning department, said that the course will initially be offered only through three study centres or colleges.

