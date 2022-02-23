scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: District records 387 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 100 new electric buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and a vehicle tracking system (VTS) application during his visit to the district next month.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: February 23, 2022 9:11:58 am
Pune Covid-19Pune Live Updates: The total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662. 

Pune News Live Updates: The district of Pune recorded 387 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, according to official data. With this, the total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hard with a Rs 1,000 crore loss in revenue in the past two years. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said that the PCMC budget figure has come down by Rs 600 crore, which reflects the impact of Covid-19. “The pandemic has affected everyone financially. Builders, industries, shopkeepers, traders, citizens everyone has been hit. There were Covid-19 restrictions in place for days during the last two years. As a result, our revenue collection has gone down by Rs 1,000 crore. However, the expenditure continued to remain high,” he said.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 100 new electric buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and a vehicle tracking system (VTS) application during his visit to the district next month.

Pune News Live: District records 387 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths. Follow this space for the latest Pune updates.

09:11 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Covid impact: PCMC takes Rs 1,000 crore hit in revenue

09:07 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Draft ward delimitation: Hearing on objections, suggestions this Friday

THE HEARING on objections and suggestions received for draft ward delimitation plan of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will take place on Friday. Commissioner of Coopertives Anil Kawde will hear the objections and suggestions during the day-long hearing at Auto Cluster from 10 am.

Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC’s poll department, said they had received as many as 5,684 suggestions and objections from citizens to draft ward limitation by the last date of February 14. The schedule of the hearing has been given on PCMC website http://www.pcmcindia.gov.in. Read more. 

09:04 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Pune district records 387 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

The district of Pune recorded 387 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, according to official data. With this, the total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662.

A beneficiary gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale, File)

810 of 1,022 deaths in Jan, Feb were of comorbidities: Health dept data

MAJORITY OF the deaths from Covid-19 reported in January and February across Maharashtra this year were of patients, who had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cardiac ailment.

In January till mid Feb this year a total of 1,690 Covid-19 deaths were reported. “We could get information about the medical history of the deceased for 1,022 cases and around 810 had comorbidities. Of these 311 had hypertension, 206 patients were diabetic and 109 had heart conditions. Others had different ailments while around 212 did not have any comorbidity,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said. Of the 1,690 deaths a total of 848 deaths were in the 61-80 age group. The overall case fatality ratio (CFR) has been 0.15 per cent and in children below 10 years the CFR has been the least as low at 0.03 per cent, Dr Awate said.

