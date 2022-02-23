Pune News Live Updates: District records 387 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: The district of Pune recorded 387 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, according to official data. With this, the total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hard with a Rs 1,000 crore loss in revenue in the past two years. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said that the PCMC budget figure has come down by Rs 600 crore, which reflects the impact of Covid-19. “The pandemic has affected everyone financially. Builders, industries, shopkeepers, traders, citizens everyone has been hit. There were Covid-19 restrictions in place for days during the last two years. As a result, our revenue collection has gone down by Rs 1,000 crore. However, the expenditure continued to remain high,” he said.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 100 new electric buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and a vehicle tracking system (VTS) application during his visit to the district next month.
Patil was speaking to reporters on Monday on the budget provisions. The budget was presented by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane last week as Patil was on leave. Read more.
THE HEARING on objections and suggestions received for draft ward delimitation plan of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will take place on Friday. Commissioner of Coopertives Anil Kawde will hear the objections and suggestions during the day-long hearing at Auto Cluster from 10 am.
Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC’s poll department, said they had received as many as 5,684 suggestions and objections from citizens to draft ward limitation by the last date of February 14. The schedule of the hearing has been given on PCMC website http://www.pcmcindia.gov.in. Read more.
