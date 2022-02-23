Pune News Live Updates: District records 387 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Pune Live Updates: The total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662.

Pune News Live Updates: The district of Pune recorded 387 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, according to official data. With this, the total number of Covid cases in Pune rose to 14,49,174, while the death toll has increased to 19,662.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hard with a Rs 1,000 crore loss in revenue in the past two years. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said that the PCMC budget figure has come down by Rs 600 crore, which reflects the impact of Covid-19. “The pandemic has affected everyone financially. Builders, industries, shopkeepers, traders, citizens everyone has been hit. There were Covid-19 restrictions in place for days during the last two years. As a result, our revenue collection has gone down by Rs 1,000 crore. However, the expenditure continued to remain high,” he said.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 100 new electric buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and a vehicle tracking system (VTS) application during his visit to the district next month.