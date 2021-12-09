Pune News Live: Pune sees 271 new Covid-19 cases; 100% of eligible population vaccinated

The Southern Command, headquartered in Pune, would be an ideal theatre where a joint services command could be set up, General Bipin Rawat had said in 2016, when he led the Southern Command.

General Rawat, who was instrumental in laying down the foundation for joint theatre commands in India as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command between January 1 and July 31, 2016. At an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express in April 2016, General Rawat had spoken at length about tri-services integration, ties with China, the role of women in the Armed Forces and military-media relations.

A joint director in the state Health Department has been detained by Pune City Police in connection with the ongoing probe into the question paper leak of the department’s recruitment exam. Police have identified the officer as Mahesh Botle, who is the joint director in a state Health Department office in Mumbai.

An officer from Pune City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell said Botle will be put under arrest in the question paper leak case.

The Maharashtra cabinet in all likelihood will suggest postponing of elections to 23 municipal corporations in the state during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, said sources. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a surgery last month, is likely to preside over the meeting.

The demand for postponing the polls has been made by parties like the Congress and the NCP, after the Supreme Court stayed OBC reservation in Maharashtra local body elections.