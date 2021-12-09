scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Pune News Live: Pune sees 271 new Covid-19 cases; 100% of eligible population vaccinated

Pune News Live, Pune Omicron News, Pune News Updates: Pune division on Wednesday reported 271 new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 893 new cases and 10 deaths, but did not record any new Omicron variant case in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
December 9, 2021 10:02:36 am
pune news, pune covid news, pune omicronA Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at a hospital in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune live news: Pune district has reached the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the second district in Maharashtra to do so after Mumbai.

According to district health officials, the first dose has been administered to 83,44,544, or 100 per cent of beneficiaries eligible for the vaccine in the district.

Pune division on Wednesday reported 271 new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 893 new cases and 10 deaths, but did not record any new Omicron variant case in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Two days after the Supreme Court stayed 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections in Maharashtra, political parties have started levelling allegations at each other of working against the OBC community.

Pune news live: City vaccinates 100% of eligible population with first dose; Total of 5,48,2018 (65.7%) residents have got both doses; Follow this space for more updates:

Southern Theatre ideal for setting up joint services command: General Rawat as Army Commander in 2016

The Southern Command, headquartered in Pune, would be an ideal theatre where a joint services command could be set up, General Bipin Rawat had said in 2016, when he led the Southern Command.

General Rawat, who was instrumental in laying down the foundation for joint theatre commands in India as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command between January 1 and July 31, 2016. At an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express in April 2016, General Rawat had spoken at length about tri-services integration, ties with China, the role of women in the Armed Forces and military-media relations.

Question paper leak case: Joint director of health department detained

A joint director in the state Health Department has been detained by Pune City Police in connection with the ongoing probe into the question paper leak of the department’s recruitment exam. Police have identified the officer as Mahesh Botle, who is the joint director in a state Health Department office in Mumbai.

An officer from Pune City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell said Botle will be put under arrest in the question paper leak case.

Over 650 OBC seats at stake: Maharashtra govt likely to suggest postponing of civic polls

The Maharashtra cabinet in all likelihood will suggest postponing of elections to 23 municipal corporations in the state during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, said sources. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a surgery last month, is likely to preside over the meeting.

The demand for postponing the polls has been made by parties like the Congress and the NCP, after the Supreme Court stayed OBC reservation in Maharashtra local body elections.

