Pune News Live: Pune sees 271 new Covid-19 cases; 100% of eligible population vaccinated

Pune live news: Pune district has reached the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the second district in Maharashtra to do so after Mumbai.
According to district health officials, the first dose has been administered to 83,44,544, or 100 per cent of beneficiaries eligible for the vaccine in the district.
Pune division on Wednesday reported 271 new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 893 new cases and 10 deaths, but did not record any new Omicron variant case in the last 24 hours, the health department said.
Two days after the Supreme Court stayed 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections in Maharashtra, political parties have started levelling allegations at each other of working against the OBC community.