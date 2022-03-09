Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 239 new Covid-19 cases; PMC set to start first batch of MBBS at new medical college

Pune News Live Updates: The Pune district recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with which its overall caseload rose to 14,52,319. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the district yesterday.
With the National Medical Commission (NMC) giving its nod to start classes at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College of the Pune Municipal Corporation on condition of an undertaking from the state government and civic administration, the civic body is all set to start the first batch of 100 seats for MBBS in the new medical college. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has communicated that the NMC has decided to obtain an undertaking for issue of letter of permission to start the course in this academic year.
Meanwhile, as there is a possibility of reintroduction of an additional 1% metro cess on all property purchases in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur from April 1 this year, Credai-Pune metro along with its other chapters has strongly opposed the proposal and has appealed to the government to reconsider its decision. “This cess will be for funding the Metro rail projects and transport-related projects in the state and is expected to augment revenues of the Metro rail services,” Credai stated in a release.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, agriculture was the only sector which has seen consistent positive growth. Two years down the line, agricultural finances in Maharashtra have actually seen an improvement with banks reporting lower Non Performing Assets (NPA). Bankers and agri finance experts said this was a combined reflection of the state government’s loan waiver scheme, better returns and improved credit behaviour among farmers.
Short-term and long-term finances are extended to the sector by banks to help farmers in their farming activities. Short-term finance refers to the money extended to farmers at 7% rate of interest for 11 months. Called crop loan, farmers get an interest subvention from both state and central government to the tune of 5-6% which makes the effective rate of interest at 1% if repayment is done on time. Loans for agri infrastructure like drip irrigation, tractors etc are extended to farmers at the rate of interest which ranges from 4 to 9%. The latter has a longer period of pay out. Read more.
Being part of priority sector, lending to the agricultural sector is closely monitored by the State Level Banker’s Conference — the apex body of banks in the state. Minutes of the meeting, accessed by The Indian Express, showed that over the past two years, bankers have reported reduction in NPA in the sector. Read more.