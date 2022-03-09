Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 239 new Covid-19 cases; PMC set to start first batch of MBBS at new medical college

Pune News Live Updates: The Pune district recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with which its overall caseload rose to 14,52,319. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the district yesterday.

With the National Medical Commission (NMC) giving its nod to start classes at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College of the Pune Municipal Corporation on condition of an undertaking from the state government and civic administration, the civic body is all set to start the first batch of 100 seats for MBBS in the new medical college. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has communicated that the NMC has decided to obtain an undertaking for issue of letter of permission to start the course in this academic year.

Meanwhile, as there is a possibility of reintroduction of an additional 1% metro cess on all property purchases in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur from April 1 this year, Credai-Pune metro along with its other chapters has strongly opposed the proposal and has appealed to the government to reconsider its decision. “This cess will be for funding the Metro rail projects and transport-related projects in the state and is expected to augment revenues of the Metro rail services,” Credai stated in a release.