Pune News Live Updates: Overcast sky, light rains expected today

Notably, in 2017, no Congress candidate could win in the civic polls. The party had ruled PCMC for 15 years from 1986.

The big political news from Pune is the unease in the Congress over the appointment of Kailas Kadam as president of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit. His detractors have, reportedly, told the party high command that Kadam’s ‘criminal background’ will sully the image of the organisation. Notably, several criminal cases are pending against Kadam in the Pune district.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department recently added three more weather stations in Pune. Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta have become the newest additions to the weather observatory network in Pune in addition to Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon.

Meanwhile, in other news, Pune-based startup SuperGaming tapped into the mood of office workers by launching a suite of games called 'Bored'. Designed for teams to play on Slack, it features attractions such as 'roasting' your colleagues, writing funny captions for memes and 'icebreakers' — where you share something outlandish about yourself that nobody would believe.