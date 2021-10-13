scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Pune News Live Updates: Overcast sky, light rains expected today

Pune News Live Updates: There are 4,828 active Covid-19 infections in the district. On Tuesday, there were 515 new cases detected, while six people succumbed to the virus.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 13, 2021 10:24:36 am
Pune, Pune news, Pune weather forecast, Pune Covid cases, Pune Covid update, Indian ExpressStudents at Fergusson College. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The city’s sky conditions on Wednesday will remain overcast, keeping the day temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. There are chances of very light intensity rainfall post noon. On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index is forecast to be 35, which is considered as a ‘good’ category.

Pune district logged 515 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while at the same time 441 patients recovered from the disease. At least six people succumbed to the deadly infection on the same day. At present, there are 4,828 active Covid-19 infections in Pune district. The number of samples tested yesterday was 16,824.

Pune colleges that were supposed to reopen Tuesday onward faced dilemma due to state education authorities failing to issue any directions. Day one was marred by confusion for students, resulting in cancellation of offline lectures.

10:24 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Pune records 515 new Covid-19 infections

On Tuesday, Pune district recorded 515 new Covid-19 cases, while at the same time 441 patients recovered from the disease. At least six people succumbed to the deadly infection on the same day.

Currently, the number of active Covid-19 infections in Pune district is 4,828. The number of samples tested yesterday was 16,824. (ENS)

10:22 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Southwest monsoon withdrawn from 50% parts of Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from 50 per cent parts of Maharashtra i.e., entire Vidarbha region, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. (ENS)

Notably, in 2017, no Congress candidate could win in the civic polls. The party had ruled PCMC for 15 years from 1986.

The big political news from Pune is the unease in the Congress over the appointment of Kailas Kadam as president of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit. His detractors have, reportedly, told the party high command that Kadam’s ‘criminal background’ will sully the image of the organisation. Notably, several criminal cases are pending against Kadam in the Pune district.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department recently added three more weather stations in Pune. Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta have become the newest additions to the weather observatory network in Pune in addition to Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon.

Meanwhile, in other news, Pune-based startup SuperGaming tapped into the mood of office workers by launching a suite of games called 'Bored'. Designed for teams to play on Slack, it features attractions such as 'roasting' your colleagues, writing funny captions for memes and 'icebreakers' — where you share something outlandish about yourself that nobody would believe.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
