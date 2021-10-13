Pune News Live Updates: Overcast sky, light rains expected today

The city’s sky conditions on Wednesday will remain overcast, keeping the day temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. There are chances of very light intensity rainfall post noon. On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index is forecast to be 35, which is considered as a ‘good’ category.
Pune district logged 515 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while at the same time 441 patients recovered from the disease. At least six people succumbed to the deadly infection on the same day. At present, there are 4,828 active Covid-19 infections in Pune district. The number of samples tested yesterday was 16,824.
Pune colleges that were supposed to reopen Tuesday onward faced dilemma due to state education authorities failing to issue any directions. Day one was marred by confusion for students, resulting in cancellation of offline lectures.
On Tuesday, Pune district recorded 515 new Covid-19 cases, while at the same time 441 patients recovered from the disease. At least six people succumbed to the deadly infection on the same day.
Currently, the number of active Covid-19 infections in Pune district is 4,828. The number of samples tested yesterday was 16,824. (ENS)
The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from 50 per cent parts of Maharashtra i.e., entire Vidarbha region, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. (ENS)