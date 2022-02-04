Pune News Live: Pained by the mishap in Pune, says PM Modi as five killed in Yerwada slab collapse

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has paid his condolences to the victims of the slab collapse incidents at an under construction building in Yerwada area of Pune, in which at least five persons have died and five more were left injured, on Thursday night. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in the mishap recover at the earliest”, PM Modi tweeted.
The mishap was reported from Lane Number 8 of Yerawada area around 11 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “It is a site of an under construction building and a structure had been constructed for laying down the slab for the basement. The structure collapsed around 11 pm.”
Meanwhile, Pune recorded 4,758 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 26 related deaths. Also, over nine lakh beneficiaries above 18 years are due for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine and another 71,000 for the second dose of Covaxin in the Pune district.
In her affidavit submitted before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has attached various letters of the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) regarding the Elgaar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.
On Friday, Shukla will be examined as a witness before the two-member commission headed by retired Justice J N Patel. The panel is probing the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured. Shukla was the commissioner of Pune City Police at the time of the violence and is currently posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of CRPF (South Zone). Read More
The Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) will inaugurate its chemotherapy centre on Friday, on the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4. The Centre will be inaugurated by Dr Navin Khattry, deputy director, head haemato lymphoid and bone marrow transplant at Tata Memorial Centre.
The centre is equipped to provide basic therapies as well as intensive therapy, targeted and biological therapy and immunotherapy. The SUHRC has a ‘tumour board’ consisting of experts from all clinical disciplines including medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology, onco-pathology, radiology and other medical experts, said Dr Rajiv Yeravadekar, dean, faculty of health sciences, Symbiosis International University. Read More
