Pune News Live: Pained by the mishap in Pune, says PM Modi as five killed in Yerwada slab collapse

A slab at an under construction building at Shastri Nagar in Yerwada collapsed, killing five people. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has paid his condolences to the victims of the slab collapse incidents at an under construction building in Yerwada area of Pune, in which at least five persons have died and five more were left injured, on Thursday night. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in the mishap recover at the earliest”, PM Modi tweeted.

The mishap was reported from Lane Number 8 of Yerawada area around 11 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said, “It is a site of an under construction building and a structure had been constructed for laying down the slab for the basement. The structure collapsed around 11 pm.”

Meanwhile, Pune recorded 4,758 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 26 related deaths. Also, over nine lakh beneficiaries above 18 years are due for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine and another 71,000 for the second dose of Covaxin in the Pune district.