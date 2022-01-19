Pune News Live: Pune district logs highest third wave tally with 11,748 new Covid cases

A worker fumigates the premises of a circus tent before a show at Sinhagad road on Tuesday. (Express)

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a talathi (village level revenue officer) from Indapur taluka in Pune district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe for registration of relinquishment deeds.

The arrested officer has been identified as Pravin Sukhdeo Bhagat (37), who is posted at Saja Kurwali village. Talathis are responsible for maintaining land records of the village. The complainant in the case had approached Bhagat for the registration of relinquishment deeds, which are legal instruments through which one legal heir of a property relinquishes his or her right to another heir.

A day after it made carrying vaccination certificate a must for commuters to travel in its buses, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday began deboarding passengers who could not produce the required document. As many as seven passengers were deboarded from buses through the day. The move has come under fire from a few activists who said it amounted to harassment of the commuters. The authority, meanwhile, has exempted those under 18 from carrying the vaccine certificates with them for now.

The Pune Platform for Covid Response has urged the municipal authorities to open parks and gardens to allow people, especially senior citizens, to do their exercise. Sudhir Mehta, member of the platform and president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said they have made this recommendation after consultation with doctors on their platform.

Most parks and gardens in the city have been closed since the start of the third wave of Covid-19. This, Mehta said, has pushed many people, especially senior citizens, to do exercise on roads and footpaths. Mehta said this was fraught with danger as chances of accidents are higher. Doctors on the platform have in fact talked about allowing parks to be made operational as with mask and social distancing, chances of infection would be low.