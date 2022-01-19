scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Pune News Live: Pune district logs highest third wave tally with 11,748 new Covid cases

Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, Pune Lockdown Updates, Pune Weather Updates, 19 January: With cases in Mumbai showing a sharp decline, Pune has now emerged as the district with maximum daily case count in Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: January 19, 2022 9:25:17 am
A ticket collector checking the vaccination status of passengers, in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune Live News: Pune district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases during the third wave so far, detecting 11,748 new infections on Tuesday. The district also reported eight deaths, taking the total to 19,310, the highest in the state. With cases in Mumbai showing a sharp decline, Pune has now emerged as the district with maximum daily case count in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the ‘HAR Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in more than 13 lakh doses being administered in the last two-and-a-half months in Pune district. Of the 13.60 lakh doses, more than four lakh were administered to first-time beneficiaries while the rest 9.5 lakh got their second dose of the Covid-19 jab. Also, a day after the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) said it will not allow unvaccinated commuters to travel in its buses, Tuesday it said it will make an exception to the rule for children.

More from Pune

In other news, the police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have intensified the crackdown against those not wearing masks in crowded places and have fined over 7,000 people over the last one week. From January 11 to 17, the Pune city police have fined 5,701 people for not wearing masks, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have taken action against 1,452.

Live Blog

Pune Live News Updates: Pune district records its highest third wave tally with 11,748 new infections; 13 Lakh Covid-19 vaccination doses given within 3 months in Pune under door-to-door campaign; Follow live updates here.

09:25 (IST)19 Jan 2022
Pune district logs highest third wave tally with 11,748 new Covid cases

Pune district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases during the third wave so far, detecting 11,748 new infections on Tuesday. The district also reported eight deaths, taking the total to 19,310, the highest in the state. With cases in Mumbai showing a sharp decline, Pune has now emerged as the district with maximum daily case count in Maharashtra.

A worker fumigates the premises of a circus tent before a show at Sinhagad road on Tuesday. (Express)

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a talathi (village level revenue officer) from Indapur taluka in Pune district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe for registration of relinquishment deeds.

The arrested officer has been identified as Pravin Sukhdeo Bhagat (37), who is posted at Saja Kurwali village. Talathis are responsible for maintaining land records of the village. The complainant in the case had approached Bhagat for the registration of relinquishment deeds, which are legal instruments through which one legal heir of a property relinquishes his or her right to another heir.

READ | Pune: ACB arrests revenue officer for demanding bribe from land owner

A day after it made carrying vaccination certificate a must for commuters to travel in its buses, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday began deboarding passengers who could not produce the required document. As many as seven passengers were deboarded from buses through the day. The move has come under fire from a few activists who said it amounted to harassment of the commuters. The authority, meanwhile, has exempted those under 18 from carrying the vaccine certificates with them for now.

READ | Activists protest as unvaccinated people told to deboard buses

The Pune Platform for Covid Response has urged the municipal authorities to open parks and gardens to allow people, especially senior citizens, to do their exercise. Sudhir Mehta, member of the platform and president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said they have made this recommendation after consultation with doctors on their platform.

Most parks and gardens in the city have been closed since the start of the third wave of Covid-19. This, Mehta said, has pushed many people, especially senior citizens, to do exercise on roads and footpaths. Mehta said this was fraught with danger as chances of accidents are higher. Doctors on the platform have in fact talked about allowing parks to be made operational as with mask and social distancing, chances of infection would be low.

READ | Open parks and gardens, make schools optional, says PPCR

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd