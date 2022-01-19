Pune News Live: Pune district logs highest third wave tally with 11,748 new Covid cases

Pune Live News: Pune district recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases during the third wave so far, detecting 11,748 new infections on Tuesday. The district also reported eight deaths, taking the total to 19,310, the highest in the state. With cases in Mumbai showing a sharp decline, Pune has now emerged as the district with maximum daily case count in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the ‘HAR Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in more than 13 lakh doses being administered in the last two-and-a-half months in Pune district. Of the 13.60 lakh doses, more than four lakh were administered to first-time beneficiaries while the rest 9.5 lakh got their second dose of the Covid-19 jab. Also, a day after the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) said it will not allow unvaccinated commuters to travel in its buses, Tuesday it said it will make an exception to the rule for children.
In other news, the police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have intensified the crackdown against those not wearing masks in crowded places and have fined over 7,000 people over the last one week. From January 11 to 17, the Pune city police have fined 5,701 people for not wearing masks, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have taken action against 1,452.
