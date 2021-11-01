Pune news live updates: Light rainfall likely today; city records 71 new Covid-19 cases

Pune News Live: Pune city today is likely to witness overcast sky conditions post-afternoon hours along with light rainfall till Tuesday. Due to the cloudy sky conditions, the winter chill would not be prominent and the day temperatures, too, will remain above 32 degrees during the upcoming week, the MET department said.
The city recorded 71 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the Pune Municipal Corporation said.
In another news, a third First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s witness in the cruise drugs bust case, for allegedly cheating a man on the false assurances of providing him a job at a prominent hotel in Malaysia. In the latest case against Gosavi is also alleged to have threatened the complainant with a firearm.