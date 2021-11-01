Pune news live updates: Light rainfall likely today; city records 71 new Covid-19 cases

The lack of an auto-rickshaw stand was inconveniencing the residents in certain pockets. (File)

THE Pune traffic police have decided to shut down 23 autorickshaw stands in the city in a bid to ease traffic congestion as well as from “security point of view”, according to officials. In the last two months, traffic police have also fined over 17,000 autorickshaw drivers for allegedly violating various norms.

The move comes in the wake of the rape of a 14-year-old girl by multiple men in September; most of the accused in the case were autorickshaw drivers.

Yet another First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s witness in the cruise drugs bust case, for allegedly cheating a man on the false assurances of providing him a job at a prominent hotel in Malaysia. In the latest case against Gosavi, registered at Wanawadi late on Saturday evening – third one against him in Pune – he is also alleged to have threatened the complainant with a firearm.

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area late Saturday night with a blunt trauma to the head. Gold ornaments were also stolen from the house.

The police have identified the deceased as Shalini Baban Sonavane, a resident of Kedarinagari in Hingne Khurd area on Sinhagad Road. Sonavane lived alone in the house, not far from where her son stays. The incident came to light when her son went to check up on her.