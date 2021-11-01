scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Pune news live updates: Light rainfall likely today; city records 71 new Covid-19 cases

Pune news live updates: Due to the cloudy sky conditions, the winter chill would not be prominent and the day temperatures, too, will remain above 32 degrees during the upcoming week, the MET department said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 1, 2021 10:12:30 am
pune news, pune news today, pune covid newsThe city recorded 71 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the Pune Municipal Corporation said. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live: Pune city today is likely to witness overcast sky conditions post-afternoon hours along with light rainfall till Tuesday. Due to the cloudy sky conditions, the winter chill would not be prominent and the day temperatures, too, will remain above 32 degrees during the upcoming week, the MET department said.

The city recorded 71 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

In another news, a third First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s witness in the cruise drugs bust case, for allegedly cheating a man on the false assurances of providing him a job at a prominent hotel in Malaysia. In the latest case against Gosavi is also alleged to have threatened the complainant with a firearm.

Pune news live updates: City records 71 fresh Covid-19 cases; light rainfall in post-afternoon hours till Tuesday; another FIR registered against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi; follow for more Pune updates

Pune: 23 auto-rickshaw stands to be shut, 17,000 drivers fined in last two months

The lack of an auto-rickshaw stand was inconveniencing the residents in certain pockets. (File)

THE Pune traffic police have decided to shut down 23 autorickshaw stands in the city in a bid to ease traffic congestion as well as from “security point of view”, according to officials. In the last two months, traffic police have also fined over 17,000 autorickshaw drivers for allegedly violating various norms.

The move comes in the wake of the rape of a 14-year-old girl by multiple men in September; most of the accused in the case were autorickshaw drivers.

Third FIR against Gosavi: Another man accuses NCB’s ‘witness’ of cheating, threatening him with firearm

Yet another First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s witness in the cruise drugs bust case, for allegedly cheating a man on the false assurances of providing him a job at a prominent hotel in Malaysia. In the latest case against Gosavi, registered at Wanawadi late on Saturday evening – third one against him in Pune – he is also alleged to have threatened the complainant with a firearm.

Pune: 70-year-old woman found murdered at home, gold worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area late Saturday night with a blunt trauma to the head. Gold ornaments were also stolen from the house.

The police have identified the deceased as Shalini Baban Sonavane, a resident of Kedarinagari in Hingne Khurd area on Sinhagad Road. Sonavane lived alone in the house, not far from where her son stays. The incident came to light when her son went to check up on her.

