Pune News Today Live Updates: Ganesh festival immersion rituals concludes amid Covid-19 restrictions in city

Pune News Today Live Updates: Idol immersion rituals on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, concluded in Pune on Sunday. This is the second time that the Ganesh festival was celebrated under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic with the police imposing strict curbs on the immersion processions which are otherwise a glittering affair with large crowds of devotees in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Pune city police and the Regional Transport Office have jointly launched a drive against auto rickshaws plying illegally in the city.

The drive comes in the wake of the rape of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Pune railway station by an autorickshaw driver. Police have made 19 arrests in the case so far, of which many are autorickshaw drivers who did not possess the necessary documents for plying the vehicles.

In other news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the MIT School of Government in Pune on September 23. It will be followed by a special session with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The event will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible for youths from all parts of the country.