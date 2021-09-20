scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Pune News Today Live Updates: Ganesh festival immersion rituals concludes amid Covid-19 restrictions in city

Pune News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Pune Weather Forecast Live Updates: In other news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the MIT School of Government in Pune on September 23.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
September 20, 2021 8:32:47 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hoursCrowd at BohriAli, Pune buying decorative items for upcoming Ganpati festival on Friday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Today Live Updates: Idol immersion rituals on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, concluded in Pune on Sunday. This is the second time that the Ganesh festival was celebrated under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic with the police imposing strict curbs on the immersion processions which are otherwise a glittering affair with large crowds of devotees in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Pune city police and the Regional Transport Office have jointly launched a drive against auto rickshaws plying illegally in the city.

The drive comes in the wake of the rape of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Pune railway station by an autorickshaw driver. Police have made 19 arrests in the case so far, of which many are autorickshaw drivers who did not possess the necessary documents for plying the vehicles.

In other news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the MIT School of Government in Pune on September 23. It will be followed by a special session with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The event will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible for youths from all parts of the country.

10-day Ganesh festival concludes in Pune; Pune city police launches drive against illegal autorickshaw drivers. Follow this space for the latest news of Pune.

Ahead of Ganpati visarjan, Pune city police carry out ‘combing operation

Ahead of Ganesh visarjan on Sunday, Pune City Police carried out a massive ‘combing operation’ and checked several sensitive and strategic locations between 9 pm on Friday and 2 am on Saturday.

A press release issued by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta stated that police teams checked 1,668 persons with criminal records, 525 hotels and lodges in the city. Railway stations, bus stands and sensitive locations were also checked thoroughly.

During the combing operation, 15 persons were arrested for illegal possession of sharp weapons. Crime Branch sleuths also arrested three persons who were allegedly preparing to commit an armed robbery.

