Thursday, September 16, 2021
Pune News Today Live updates: Pune region reports 1,483 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Pune News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Pune Weather Forecast Live Updates: Contrary to the increasing trend noticed at the national level, the prevalence of Covid19 infection amongst children has not changed appreciably in Pune, data showed.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
September 16, 2021 7:53:28 am
People take part in Gauri Ganpati visarjan at Deccan amid Covid-19 protocols in Pune (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Pune News Today Live updates: Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,483 new Coronavirus cases, followed by 970 cases in the Mumbai region. Among the 56 fresh fatalities in the state, the highest 22 were reported from the Pune region followed by 19 from the Nashik region.

Contrary to the increasing trend noticed at the national level, the prevalence of Covid19 infection amongst children has not changed appreciably in Pune, data showed. During the first wave, people below 18 years of age comprised 11 per cent of total infections recorded in Pune’s city areas. This share dropped marginally to about ten per cent during the second wave, in the period between March and September. Separate data for children below the age of ten years was not immediately available.

In other news, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be appointing a new agency for tackling pig menace in the city as the contract with the current agency, which has caught and disposed of more than 40,000 stray pigs in the last two-and-a-half years, runs out.

Dr. Hamid Dabholkar along with activists of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti during a candlelight protest in the eve of Dr. Narendra Dabholkar's death anniversary at Omkareshwer bridge. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

A special court in Pune on Wednesday framed charges against five accused in the case of murder of anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Dabholkar, who headed the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, allegedly by members of a right-wing extremist group. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into the case. A criminal trial starts once charges are framed.

Pune reported 714 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the caseload rose to 11,27,513, while the death toll increased to 18,810. More than 879 patients recovered from the illness, taking the active number of cases to 3,631.

Close to one-third of slum-dwellers in Pune city has got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, according to authorities. As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data, 7.23 lakh people are living in slums of which approximately 4.16 lakh are eligible for Covid vaccination. Across 390 slums in the city, 1.3 lakh people have got one dose at least.

