Pune News Today Live updates: Pune region reports 1,483 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Dr. Hamid Dabholkar along with activists of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti during a candlelight protest in the eve of Dr. Narendra Dabholkar's death anniversary at Omkareshwer bridge. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

A special court in Pune on Wednesday framed charges against five accused in the case of murder of anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Dabholkar, who headed the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, allegedly by members of a right-wing extremist group. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into the case. A criminal trial starts once charges are framed.

Pune reported 714 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the caseload rose to 11,27,513, while the death toll increased to 18,810. More than 879 patients recovered from the illness, taking the active number of cases to 3,631.

Close to one-third of slum-dwellers in Pune city has got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, according to authorities. As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data, 7.23 lakh people are living in slums of which approximately 4.16 lakh are eligible for Covid vaccination. Across 390 slums in the city, 1.3 lakh people have got one dose at least.