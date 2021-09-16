Pune News Today Live updates: Pune region reports 1,483 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Pune News Today Live updates: Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,483 new Coronavirus cases, followed by 970 cases in the Mumbai region. Among the 56 fresh fatalities in the state, the highest 22 were reported from the Pune region followed by 19 from the Nashik region.
Contrary to the increasing trend noticed at the national level, the prevalence of Covid19 infection amongst children has not changed appreciably in Pune, data showed. During the first wave, people below 18 years of age comprised 11 per cent of total infections recorded in Pune’s city areas. This share dropped marginally to about ten per cent during the second wave, in the period between March and September. Separate data for children below the age of ten years was not immediately available.
In other news, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be appointing a new agency for tackling pig menace in the city as the contract with the current agency, which has caught and disposed of more than 40,000 stray pigs in the last two-and-a-half years, runs out.