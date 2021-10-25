Pune News Live Updates: Pune district records 296 new covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: Pune district recorded 296 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the total to over 1.14 lakh cases. With 7 new deaths, the toll now stands at 19,076. Currently, 3,624 cases are active while a total of 1,126,805 people have recovered till now.

The Pune City Police seized a total of 173.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 11.63 lakh from a marijuana farm in a village in Mulshi area. Four people have been arrested following the bust. Investigation revealed that the two accused had got the seized marijuana from Ambervet village in Paud in Mulshi taluka.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told The Indian Express on Saturday that they have chalked out a master plan to ensure safety of women in the city. This comes after the gruesome murder of a teenaged kabaddi player in Bibwewadi. The 14-year-old girl was assaulted several times by her 21-year-old stalker, who is also a close relative of the victim.

According to data released recently, the number of fatalities on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway has come down by 54% since 2018.“As a result of interventions carried out under this project, the number of fatalities reduced to 206 in 2019,” said a press statement from the SaveLIFE Foundation.