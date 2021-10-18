Pune news Live Updates: Pune logs 398 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; IMD predicts clear skies today

Pune news Live Updates: Pune district recorded 398 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the district’s total caseload rose to 1,147,029 while active cases stand at 4,553. The overall toll is 19,038. As many as 80 lakh samples have been tested in the district since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies for Pune today. The day temperatures will hover around 34 degrees. Post noon, the IMD has forecast cloudy weather. Night temperatures remained low on the day with the city recording minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar being 19 degrees.

In other news, the Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 40-year-old Deputy Commissioner from the State Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee for allegedly demanding Rs 8 lakh and accepting a Rs 1.9 lakh bribe to endorse a caste certificate. In a raid conducted at his house, the ACB has seized Rs 1.28 crore cash, officials said.