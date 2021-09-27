Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 731 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Overall, Pune has recorded 1,136,365 Covid-19 cases and 18,899 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. (Express File Photo)

Pune News Live Updates: The Pune district on Sunday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths. With 962 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the district stood at 6,525.

Meanwhile, the NCP, Congress and AAP on Sunday demanded that BJP MLA Sunil Kamble resign and be arrested for using objectionable language against a PMC woman officer. The three political parties held a protest after an audio clip allegedly of Kamble speaking to a woman officer of the civic body went viral.

Kamble was elected from the Pune cantonment seat on a BJP ticket.

In other news, two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed while entering Lonavala in Maharashtra at 7.50 am Monday. Officials claim there are no casualties.