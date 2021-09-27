scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 731 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: Meanwhile, the NCP, Congress and AAP on Sunday demanded that BJP MLA Sunil Kamble resign and be arrested for using objectionable language against a PMC woman officer.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 10:25:16 am
Overall, Pune has recorded 1,136,365 Covid-19 cases and 18,899 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. (Express File Photo)

Pune News Live Updates: The Pune district on Sunday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths. With 962 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the district stood at 6,525.

Meanwhile, the NCP, Congress and AAP on Sunday demanded that BJP MLA Sunil Kamble resign and be arrested for using objectionable language against a PMC woman officer. The three political parties held a protest after an audio clip allegedly of Kamble speaking to a woman officer of the civic body went viral.

Kamble was elected from the Pune cantonment seat on a BJP ticket.

In other news, two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed while entering Lonavala in Maharashtra at 7.50 am Monday. Officials claim there are no casualties.

Pune News Live Updates: Pune district accounts for the highest number of active cases in Maharashtra; Follow latest developments here

10:25 (IST)27 Sep 2021
75-year-old man dies as truck hits bicycle in Chakan, driver arrested

A speeding truck allegedly knocked down a 75-year-old bicycle rider in Chakan on Sunday evening who died later owing to injuries. The police have identified the deceased as Kisan Raghu Aru, resident of Saffron City in Chakan.

The police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Jaydev Waghmare (38), resident of Kharabwadi in Khed, on charges of negligent driving. Read more.

10:05 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Pimpri-Chinchwad records 122 new Covid cases

Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday registered 122 new Covid postive cases. The total number of active cases in the industrial city now stands at 848. Of these, 458 are in home isolation and 390 are admitted to various hospitals. The Covid toll is 4,430 since April, 2020.

09:45 (IST)27 Sep 2021
‘SAFAR framework one-stop solution for air quality management’

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project under the Ministry of Earth Sciences received a global nod for the first official indigenous framework to forecast air quality in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

In an interview with Indian Express, Dr Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, speaks about the framework and its role in air pollution mitigation measures. 

How will air quality forecasting help citizens? 

Using this forecasting model, all urban local bodies can issue timely health advisories to alert citizens of bad air days in advance, which will help save vulnerable groups from severe health impacts of air pollution. Read more.

09:35 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Manmohan Singh played key role in shaping India’s economy, says Minister Satej Patil

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s sagacious leadership guided India through times of adversity and it has been unmatched in the country and in the world, Minister of State for Home, Information and Technology and senior Congress leader Satej Patil said on Sunday.

Patil said that Singh changed India’s economy to the extent that the five years of his term as the finance minister could be termed as Manmohan era. Patil said the octogenarian still has his ears to the ground and can sense the pulse of the common man. Read more.

Want to take power in Delhi, see Uddhav as PM, says Raut

Emphasising that the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last its full term, Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut on Sunday urged Shiv Sainiks to “put in all their might for the growth of the party that will help it to capture power in Delhi and install its own Prime Minister.”

Addressing a party rally in Wadgaon Sheri area, the MP said, “If a Gujarat Chief Minister can become the Prime Minister of the country, why can’t Maharashtra’s CM become the Prime Minister of the country?”

“We want to capture power in Delhi and enthrone Uddhav Thackeray as the Prime Minister,” he said, adding that the MVA government led by Thackeray will last its full term in the state.

