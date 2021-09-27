Pune News Live Updates: Pune records 731 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pune News Live Updates: The Pune district on Sunday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths. With 962 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the district stood at 6,525.
Meanwhile, the NCP, Congress and AAP on Sunday demanded that BJP MLA Sunil Kamble resign and be arrested for using objectionable language against a PMC woman officer. The three political parties held a protest after an audio clip allegedly of Kamble speaking to a woman officer of the civic body went viral.
Kamble was elected from the Pune cantonment seat on a BJP ticket.
In other news, two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed while entering Lonavala in Maharashtra at 7.50 am Monday. Officials claim there are no casualties.
A speeding truck allegedly knocked down a 75-year-old bicycle rider in Chakan on Sunday evening who died later owing to injuries. The police have identified the deceased as Kisan Raghu Aru, resident of Saffron City in Chakan.
The police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Jaydev Waghmare (38), resident of Kharabwadi in Khed, on charges of negligent driving. Read more.
Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday registered 122 new Covid postive cases. The total number of active cases in the industrial city now stands at 848. Of these, 458 are in home isolation and 390 are admitted to various hospitals. The Covid toll is 4,430 since April, 2020.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project under the Ministry of Earth Sciences received a global nod for the first official indigenous framework to forecast air quality in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.
In an interview with Indian Express, Dr Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, speaks about the framework and its role in air pollution mitigation measures.
How will air quality forecasting help citizens?
Using this forecasting model, all urban local bodies can issue timely health advisories to alert citizens of bad air days in advance, which will help save vulnerable groups from severe health impacts of air pollution. Read more.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s sagacious leadership guided India through times of adversity and it has been unmatched in the country and in the world, Minister of State for Home, Information and Technology and senior Congress leader Satej Patil said on Sunday.
Patil said that Singh changed India’s economy to the extent that the five years of his term as the finance minister could be termed as Manmohan era. Patil said the octogenarian still has his ears to the ground and can sense the pulse of the common man. Read more.