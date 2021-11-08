Pune news Live Updates: Pune records lower noise levels during Diwali as compared to pre-Covid years; Cloudy sky in city today

Pune news Live Updates: Pune will see a cloudy on Monday, and the day temperatures are expected to remain below 30 degrees. On Sunday, there was slight chill in the air as the minimum temperature across the district settled around 17 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 15.8 degrees and at Pashan it was 16.6 degrees. The Air Quality Index forecast for the day is 60 which is ‘satisfactory’. Relatively poor air likely over Shivajinagar and Kothrud on Monday.
Meanwhile, Pune witnessed a less noisy Diwali as compared to previous years with maximum levels recorded at 83 decibels — much lower than the 100 plus decibels from pre-Covid 19 years – on the day of Lakshmi Puja, November 4. According to an MPCB report, Karve Road (87.6dB) reported the highest noise level during daytime while Swargate (77.6 dB) witnessed the highest noise level in the night.
In other news, a group of three unidentified persons went on a rampage and damaged nine vehicles, including five mini buses at Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad, on Saturday night.
Hanumant Kasbe (42), a resident of Walhekarwadi, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chinchwad police station Sunday. As per a press release issued Monday, around 10 pm Saturday, Kasbe saw three persons breaking glasses of vehicles parked at a public place on the Spine Road in Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad.
Kasbe’s vehicle was also at the spot. When he tried to stop the miscreants, they allegedly attacked him and robbed Rs 800 from him. Further, they allegedly broke the glass of Kasbe’s four-wheeler. Police said the three persons broke the glass of nine vehicles and then escaped. Police have booked the unidentified persons under Sections 392, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.