Monday, November 08, 2021
Pune news Live Updates: Pune records lower noise levels during Diwali as compared to pre-Covid years; Cloudy sky in city today

Pune news Live Updates: According to an MPCB report, Karve Road (87.6dB) reported the highest noise level during daytime while Swargate (77.6 dB) witnessed the highest noise level in the night.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 8, 2021 10:51:37 am
Visitors at Shaniwar Wada in Pune (Express Photo/Pavan Khengre)

Pune news Live Updates: Pune will see a cloudy on Monday, and the day temperatures are expected to remain below 30 degrees. On Sunday, there was slight chill in the air as the minimum temperature across the district settled around 17 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 15.8 degrees and at Pashan it was 16.6 degrees. The Air Quality Index forecast for the day is 60 which is ‘satisfactory’. Relatively poor air likely over Shivajinagar and Kothrud on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pune witnessed a less noisy Diwali as compared to previous years with maximum levels recorded at 83 decibels — much lower than the 100 plus decibels from pre-Covid 19 years – on the day of Lakshmi Puja, November 4. According to an MPCB report, Karve Road (87.6dB) reported the highest noise level during daytime while Swargate (77.6 dB) witnessed the highest noise level in the night.

Pune news Live Updates: Pune records lower noise levels during Diwali as compared to pre-Covid years; Cloudy sky in city today; Three scientists from Pune among 17 Swarna Jayanti Fellowship winners; and more. Follow the latest news from Pune today

10:51 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Pune: Three men go on rampage, break glasses of nine vehicles in Chinchwad

A group of three unidentified persons went on a rampage and damaged nine vehicles, including five mini buses at Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad, on Saturday night.

Hanumant Kasbe (42), a resident of Walhekarwadi, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chinchwad police station Sunday. As per a press release issued Monday, around 10 pm Saturday, Kasbe saw three persons breaking glasses of vehicles parked at a public place on the Spine Road in Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad.

Kasbe’s vehicle was also at the spot. When he tried to stop the miscreants, they allegedly attacked him and robbed Rs 800 from him. Further, they allegedly broke the glass of Kasbe’s four-wheeler. Police said the three persons broke the glass of nine vehicles and then escaped. Police have booked the unidentified persons under Sections 392, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Cane growers in a fix over I-T dept’s action on Jarandeshwar mill

THE INCOME Tax (I-T) Department’s decision to attach the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Koregaon taluka of Satara district, has put a question mark over the fate of more than 50,000 sugarcane growers in the area. There is uncertainty about whether the mill will commence crushing even as the full implication of the action by the I-T department is yet to be understood.

Quadruple amputee from Pune undergoes bilateral hand transplant

Two years ago, Prakash, an accountant with a private construction firm, had suffered severe electrical burns while preparing to celebrate Diwali with his family. Doctors had to amputate his upper and lower limbs.

Recently, at Mumbai’s Global Hospital, the 32-year-old underwent a bilateral hand transplant procedure and is now in a stable condition.

“We were waiting for this procedure for almost a year,” his wife Madhuri Shelar said while waiting outside the intensive care unit. “I got a call from my husband and exchanged Diwali greetings.”

