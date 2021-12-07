Pune News Live: Omicron cases detected in city, Mayor says don’t panic
Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune New Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News 7 December: Pune reported 87 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, and three deaths. Maharashtra as a whole reported 517 cases and 5 deaths.
Pune News Live: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol Monday said there would be no immediate restrictions imposed in the city after the first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected. He said there was no need to worry, and asked residents not to pay heed to rumours.
Meanwhile, Dr Shashank Joshi, expert member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said the Omicron cases detected in India have so far been travel-related, and there was no clinically meaningful cluster to suggest domestic transmission yet.
There are at least 1.55 crore eligible people in the state who are yet to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Health Department data.
Follow latest news and updates below
Pune City Police has arrested a sailor of the Indian Navy in connection with the ongoing probe into the “leak” of a question paper of the Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam. With this, the number of arrests in the case has reached six.
The Pune City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell is currently probing the paper leak case, in which the question paper of Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam for Grade C and D employees was allegedly circulated through social media. The exam was to be conducted on the afternoon of October 31, but the paper was allegedly leaked that day morning.
Weeks after the central government rolled back the three contentious farm laws, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra have started issuing notices to Farmer Producers Companies (FPCs) for “unlicenced trade outside mandis”. FPCs, however, have said such notices will lead to harassment and curtailing of farm gate activities by them.
A youngster facing a criminal case allegedly caused ruckus at the Warje police chowki under the influence of alcohol and attempted suicide in the early hours of Sunday. Police have identified the young man as 21-year-old Mangesh Jaditkar.
Police said Jaditkar was earlier booked in a criminal case under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
Cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far have been travel-related, sporadic ones and there is no clinically meaningful cluster to suggest domestic transmission yet, Dr Shashank Joshi, expert member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, has said.
Maharashtra has reported 10 cases so far, seven from Pune and three from Mumbai. In all, the country has reported 21 Omicron cases — nine from Rajasthan, eight from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Gujarat and Delhi.
Dr Joshi said that “mild symptoms reported by African doctors needed long-term validation for at least three to six months” to substantiate the findings. Anuradha Mascarenhas reports
Assuring that there would be no immediate restriction in Pune city due to the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Mulridhar Mohol has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours as the situation is “well in control” of the civic body.
“There is panic among the public after a patient infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was identified in the city. There is no reason to get worried. The Omicron-infected patient’s housing society is in the heart of the city and has 13 families. All the residents of the building are being tested. The infected patient has no symptoms and has been kept in institutional quarantine as per the guidelines,” Mohol said. Ajay Jadhav reports