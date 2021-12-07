Pune News Live: Omicron cases detected in city, Mayor says don’t panic

Omicron cases in India only travel-related: Expert

Cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far have been travel-related, sporadic ones and there is no clinically meaningful cluster to suggest domestic transmission yet, Dr Shashank Joshi, expert member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, has said.

Maharashtra has reported 10 cases so far, seven from Pune and three from Mumbai. In all, the country has reported 21 Omicron cases — nine from Rajasthan, eight from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Gujarat and Delhi.

Dr Joshi said that “mild symptoms reported by African doctors needed long-term validation for at least three to six months” to substantiate the findings. Anuradha Mascarenhas reports