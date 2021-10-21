Pune News Live Updates: 406 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; further relaxations from Friday

Staff at City Pride multiplex in Kothrud on Wednesday make preparations for its reopening on October 22. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune district recorded 406 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its overall tally of infections to 1,148,067. It also reported six deaths and 494 recoveries, taking the toll and overall recoveries to 19,059 and 1,124,945, respectively. There are 4,095 active cases in the district.

On Wednesday, colleges came alive with chatter as students finally returned after a gap of one-and-a-half years. However, it was the last day of the first semester, many also decided to give it a skip.

In other news, shops will be allowed to remain open till 11 pm and eateries till midnight from Friday (October 22) in the jurisdictions of PMC, Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board. Museums and amusement parks will also reopen Friday, but water rides and swimming pools won’t be allowed. Theatres, cinemas, multiplexes and auditoriums are also set to reopen Friday.