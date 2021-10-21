Pune News Live Updates: 406 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; further relaxations from Friday

scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: October 21, 2021 9:52:57 am
Staff at City Pride multiplex in Kothrud on Wednesday make preparations for its reopening on October 22. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

On Wednesday, colleges came alive with chatter as students finally returned after a gap of one-and-a-half years. However, it was the last day of the first semester, many also decided to give it a skip.

Pune News Live Updates: 406 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday; further relaxations for shops, restaurants and bars, threatres and cinemas from Friday; colleges reopen. Follow latest news and updates below.

09:52 (IST)21 Oct 2021
Pune Covid-19 update: 406 cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday

Pune district recorded 406 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its overall tally of infections to 1,148,067. It also reported six deaths and 494 recoveries, taking the toll and overall recoveries to 19,059 and 1,124,945, respectively. There are 4,095 active cases in the district.

Most colleges opened their doors to fully vaccinated students on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

On last day of academic calendar, colleges reopen for on-campus classes 

College campuses across the city came alive with chatter on Wednesday as students finally returned after a gap of one-and-a-half years and city colleges held offline classes for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year.

But October 20, which was finally earmarked as the day for college reopening, was also the last day of the first semester according to the academic calendar shared by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for affiliated colleges.

In fact, as most colleges opened their doors to fully vaccinated students, welcoming them into classrooms, many students stayed away from the university campus.

Further relaxation of guidelines from Friday (October 22) in Pune

Shops will be allowed to remain open till 11 pm and eateries till midnight from Friday (October 22) in the jurisdictions of PMC, Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board. Museums and amusement parks will also reopen Friday, but water rides and swimming pools won't be allowed. Theatres, cinemas, multiplexes and auditoriums are also set to reopen Friday.

The Maharashtra government had, on Tuesday, issued directives for relaxing the timings for shops and eateries in the state. It has also given local authorities the power to implement the new norms based on the Covid-19 situation in their areas.

