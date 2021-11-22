Pune News Live: City records 250 new Covid-19 cases; rains likely to stop this week

Pune news live: The Pune region on Sunday registered 250 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, according to the city’s health department. The cumulative number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 66,29,875, with total 1,40,739 fatalities recorded.
In weather-related news, heavy rains lashed parts of Pune city on Sunday evening after the day remained dominated by cloudy skies. Partly cloudy sky conditions will prevail over Pune city today while the day temperature is likely to remain close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures recorded in various parts of the city are – Magarpatta – 24 degrees, Chinchwad – 23.5 degrees, Shivajinagar – 21.6 degrees, Pashan – 21.5 degrees and Lohegaon – 22 degrees. The AQI is forecast to be at 70.
The air quality is forecast to be under ‘Satisfactory’ category and the AQI value would be 70.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) improved its ranking as the cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan by bagging the fifth position as against 17th rank last year in the category of the population over 10 lakh.
The Swachh Survekshan awards for 2021 were declared in Delhi on Saturday. The PMC has bagged the tenth position in a total of 4,320 cities in the contest and fifth position in cities with a population of over 10 lakh and it was 17th rank last year, said a PMC statement.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement his announcement regarding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws through a proper Parliamentary process.
“Since last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has been agitating for the repeal of these draconian laws at the Delhi border and across the country…,” said Mukund Kirdat, Pune district convener of AAP. Read more
Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said opposition parties in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut should provide proof of alleged corruption in Smart City projects so that he could pursue the matter with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Somaiya was speaking at a press conference in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers protested his arrival in the city by showing black flags. Read more
A team of undergraduate students of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has bagged a gold medal at the latest edition of the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition held earlier this month. Teams from IISERs — Kolkata, Berhampur and Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru — are also among the 169 international teams that won gold medals in 2021.
The Pune team’s winning project involved development of a sustainable model for synthesising chemical compounds using two bacterial strains. The students aimed to remove both the carbon-emitting petrochemicals and resource-intensive plant biomass. Read more