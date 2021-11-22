Pune News Live: City records 250 new Covid-19 cases; rains likely to stop this week

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that prevailing clouding and rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, will dissipate this week. (File Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune news live: The Pune region on Sunday registered 250 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, according to the city’s health department. The cumulative number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 66,29,875, with total 1,40,739 fatalities recorded.

In weather-related news, heavy rains lashed parts of Pune city on Sunday evening after the day remained dominated by cloudy skies. Partly cloudy sky conditions will prevail over Pune city today while the day temperature is likely to remain close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures recorded in various parts of the city are – Magarpatta – 24 degrees, Chinchwad – 23.5 degrees, Shivajinagar – 21.6 degrees, Pashan – 21.5 degrees and Lohegaon – 22 degrees. The AQI is forecast to be at 70.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) improved its ranking as the cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan by bagging the fifth position as against 17th rank last year in the category of the population over 10 lakh.

The Swachh Survekshan awards for 2021 were declared in Delhi on Saturday. The PMC has bagged the tenth position in a total of 4,320 cities in the contest and fifth position in cities with a population of over 10 lakh and it was 17th rank last year, said a PMC statement.