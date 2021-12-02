Pune News Live: Pune logs 101 fresh Covid-19 cases; records wettest December since 1901

Currently Mumbai and Pune are dominating the highest number of new cases in Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live: Pune city recorded 101 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in the Pune region was 11,39,249.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded its wettest December day since 1901. The previous record rainfall in December was in 2014 (53mm) as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD forecast for Thursday is cloudy skies with light to moderate rain.

In other news, the recent arrest of four persons in connection with alleged malpractices in army and police recruitment processes is another instance that has seen the involvement of an insider — an army jawan in this case – besides people linked with coaching centres for job aspirants. Sources have said that while an original input was received by Pimpri-Chinchwad police from Military Intelligence of Southern Command about a possible paper in recruitment examination, police probe has revealed a racket in which the suspects promised assured recruitment in Army and police services in return of large sums of money.