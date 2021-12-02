scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Pune News Live: Pune logs 101 fresh Covid-19 cases; records wettest December since 1901

IMD forecast for Thursday is cloudy skies with light to moderate rain. The weather is predicted to improve with dry weather conditions predicted from Friday onwards.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: December 2, 2021 10:20:27 am
Currently Mumbai and Pune are dominating the highest number of new cases in Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live: Pune city recorded 101 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in the Pune region was 11,39,249.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded its wettest December day since 1901. The previous record rainfall in December was in 2014 (53mm) as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD forecast for Thursday is cloudy skies with light to moderate rain.

In other news, the recent arrest of four persons in connection with alleged malpractices in army and police recruitment processes is another instance that has seen the involvement of an insider — an army jawan in this case – besides people linked with coaching centres for job aspirants. Sources have said that while an original input was received by Pimpri-Chinchwad police from Military Intelligence of Southern Command about a possible paper in recruitment examination, police probe has revealed a racket in which the suspects promised assured recruitment in Army and police services in return of large sums of money.

Live Blog

Pune News Live: Pune records 101 new Covid-19 cases; Pune experienced it's wettest December since 1901; Alleged malpractices in army and police recruitment processes. Follow for more live updates.

10:20 (IST)02 Dec 2021
Tree collapsing incidents in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad due to rains

As rains lashed the city on Wednesday a total eight incidents of tree collapse were reported in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. In one case fire brigade personnel responded to a call of water entering a house. These incidents were recorded between 7 am on Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday. 

In Pune, the tree collapse incidents were reported from Pashan, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi, Kothrud, Warje, Satara Road and Shivajinagar. One case was reported from hotel compound in Vallabhnagar in Pimpri Chinchwad. 

Fire brigade rescuers responded to one call of water entering into a low lying house in Parvati area. No casualties were reported in these incidents, officials said. (ENS)

10:17 (IST)02 Dec 2021
Pune recorded it's wettest December day since 1901

The previous record rainfall in December was in 2014 (53mm). 

The 24-hour rainfall recorded here were Chinchwad - 103mm, Lohegaon - 86.2mm, Pashan - 83mm, Shivajinagar - 75.4mm and Lavale - 75mm.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on Thursday. (ENS)

After offline classes resumed for all degree students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) a few weeks ago following a nod from the state Higher Education department, the examination pattern may also return to normalcy, but only for final-year students.

An offence has been lodged against a man posing as a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) worker in order to allegedly cheat a few residents of Erandwane area to the tune of Rs 99,500 on the pretext of cleaning drainage lines.

