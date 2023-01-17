Pune News Live Updates: Water supply to be cut on January 19; day 2 of G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting begins

Pune News Live Updates: Water supply will be shut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday, January 19, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric-related works at various water treatment plants. Water supply will resume the next morning on January 20 but with low pressure. Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Senapati Bapat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Warje, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar, all peth areas, Salisbury Park, Koregaon Park, Keshavnagar, Phursungi, NIBM, Race Course, Tadiwala Road and Wanowrie are the areas which will have no water supply on Thursday.

The two-day G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency kicked off in Pune on Monday. The meeting was inaugurated in the presence of Union minister for MSME Narayan Rane, who informed delegates about the rich legacy of the city. The Union Minister also said the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown. The first IWG meeting was attended by 65 delegates across the G20 membership, invitee countries and International Organisations. Cultural performances on the theme of Shiv Rajyabhishek including Lavani, Karpallavi, Potraj, Mardani khel etc were also organised for the delegates.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had a narrow escape after her saree caught fire during the inauguration of a karate competition in Hinjewadi area on Sunday. In a video that surfaced after the incident, the Baramati Parliamentarian was seen dousing the fire with her bare hands. Sule was garlanding a miniature statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj kept on a table on the stage to inaugurate the event. As she went close to the table, her saree came in contact with the lamp kept under it and caught fire.