Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Water supply to be cut on January 19; day 2 of G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting begins

Pune News Live Updates: Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Senapati Bapat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Warje, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth are among the areas where water supply will be cut off

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: January 17, 2023 9:37:02 am
Water supply will resume the next morning on January 20 but with low pressure, the OMC informed.

Pune News Live Updates: Water supply will be shut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday, January 19, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric-related works at various water treatment plants. Water supply will resume the next morning on January 20 but with low pressure. Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Senapati Bapat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Warje, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar, all peth areas, Salisbury Park, Koregaon Park, Keshavnagar, Phursungi, NIBM, Race Course, Tadiwala Road and Wanowrie are the areas which will have no water supply on Thursday.

The two-day G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency kicked off in Pune on Monday. The meeting was inaugurated in the presence of Union minister for MSME Narayan Rane, who informed delegates about the rich legacy of the city. The Union Minister also said the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown. The first IWG meeting was attended by 65 delegates across the G20 membership, invitee countries and International Organisations. Cultural performances on the theme of Shiv Rajyabhishek including Lavani, Karpallavi, Potraj, Mardani khel etc were also organised for the delegates.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had a narrow escape after her saree caught fire during the inauguration of a karate competition in Hinjewadi area on Sunday. In a video that surfaced after the incident, the Baramati Parliamentarian was seen dousing the fire with her bare hands. Sule was garlanding a miniature statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj kept on a table on the stage to inaugurate the event. As she went close to the table, her saree came in contact with the lamp kept under it and caught fire.

Pune News Live Updates: Pune registers over 54 % growth in real estate, claims survey; In second such instance, youth from Rajasthan arrested in Pune sextortion-suicide case; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

09:37 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Watch | Highlights of cultural performances organised for delegates attending the G20 meet in Pune on Monday
09:34 (IST)17 Jan 2023
MSME minister Narayan Rane experiences Mula-Mutha river revitalization project through 3D virtual reality during G20 conference on Monday
09:32 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Recession likely to hit India after June, Centre working towards handling it effectively: Union minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane Monday said India is likely to be hit with recession after June and the Centre was working towards handling it effectively and minimising its impact on the country,

“There is a global recession and it is in many countries. This is what I have gathered from the discussion in the meetings of the Union government. The recession is expected to hit India after June,” Rane said after giving an inaugural speech at the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune.

He said the lotus in the G20 India presidency symbol is good and has nothing to do with the BJP. “Even if one relates the lotus symbol of G20 with the BJP, then also, I am okay with it. The BJP’s lotus stands for sustainable development,” Rane said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising stature of India in the world. (Read More)

09:31 (IST)17 Jan 2023
14 booked for ‘conversion attempt’ in Pune

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD police have lodged a case against 14 persons, including a minor boy on charges of causing hatred between two religious communities and hurting religious sentiments by allegedly offering financial help to people in an attempt to convert them to Christianity.

The case was registered at Alandi police station on Sunday night over complaints by Prasad Salunkhe (25), a resident of Markal in Khed taluka of Pune district. The accused are identified as Pradip Waghmare, Prashant Waghmare of Charholi, Ronak Shinde, Ashok Pandhare, Tejas Chandne, Mukesh Vishwakarma, Lakshman Naidu, M B Yun, J Yun, Ishal Salve, three more women and a 17-year-old boy. (Read More)

09:30 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Man posing as software company director cheats job seekers of Rs 5.6 lakh

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD police have arrested a youngster for allegedly cheating at least five job aspirants to the tune of Rs 5.6 lakh by offering them jobs at a software company. The accused has been identified as Fardeen Feroz Khan (23), a resident of Ruston Colony, Chinchwad. In this connection, a 22-year-old woman lodged an FIR at Wakad police station on Sunday. (Read More)

09:29 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Pune gets all decked up ahead of G20 meet
09:22 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Water supply to be cut in parts of Pune on Thursday
09:18 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's Pune Live Blog

Hello Readers! Welcome to today's Pune Live Blog. Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city.

National Bravery Award: Girl ,13, from Nanded to be rewarded

For saving her cousin from electrocution, 13-year-old Laxmi Yedlewar from Nanded district has been named as one of the winners of the National Bravery Award this year. In September 2021, then 11-year-old Laxmi was home with her cousin Aditya — who was then four-years-old – at Thadisavali village in Nanded’s Biloli taluka, as all adults members of the family, including her parents, had gone out for work.

Laxmi’s father Ananda Yedlewar, who works as labourer in a farm, told The Indian Express, “Aditya went behind the house where we have toilet. Somehow, he fell on an electric wire, which had fallen from a tin shed separating two adjacent houses. As soon as she heard his cry, Laxmi ran out and saw Aditya stuck to the wire.”

Know Your City: How Pune’s first library, which turns 175 this year, rose from the ashes

In 1857, as the Indian revolt against the British government raged across the country, the authorities were keeping a close watch on revolutionary activities in Pune too. In August 1857, Poona Commissioner of Police A Bettington received information that “seditious conversations were being openly carried out in favour of the mutineers and against the British” at Poona Native General Library. Bettington was quick to send a report to the Governor in Bombay with a request that “the library should be closed down” and people who were said to have held such discussions be acted upon.

The British government, however, did not take any punitive action.

This wasn’t surprising. The library had come into being nine years ago, in 1848, due to the active interest taken by then British governor Sir George Clerk.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:16 IST
