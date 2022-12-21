Pune News Live Updates: ‘Our performance has been far better than other parties’ says NCP Pune district president after Gram Panchayat Election result

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 21, 2022 10:10:53 am
NCP President Sharad Pawar. (File)

Pune News Live Updates: The NCP and BJP claimed major success in the 219 gram panchayat elections in Pune district, results of which were declared on Tuesday. “Our performance in the gram panchayat elections has been far better than other parties. We have achieved major success by grabbing as many as 131 gram panchayats,” Pradeep Garatkar, president of NCP’s district unit, said. Meanwhile, Bala Begde, BJP’s district unit chief said that they had expected to win about 50 gram panchayats. “Therefore, the results of the elections have been up to our expectations,” he said.

Three members of the Aam Aadmi Party have also been elected in Hingangaon Gram Panchayat of Indapur Taluka. AAP had recently received recognition as a national party after the Gujarat elections. For the NCP, all its top leaders like Dilip Walse-Patil, Datta Bharne, Dilip Mohite, Sunil Shelke and Antul Benke kept their hold on their respective talukas by winning majority of gram panchayats. Congress MLA Sangram Thopte kept his domination on Bhor and Velhe talukas where majority of its candidates have been elected sarpanchs.

In other news, during an interaction with reporters on various issues related to the law and order in Pune City police jurisdiction, the newly appointed Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said on Tuesday that Pune requires more number of dedicated cyber crime police stations and that training of available personnel in cyber crime investigation will be one of the priorities.

Pune News Live Updates: Activists, students and villagers join hands to protect polluted Pavana river; Congress warns of protest if petrol prices not reduced as crude oil prices drop; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:10 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Pune reports fewer than 10 Covid cases this week, Experts say no reason to panic

The Pune district in Maharashtra has reported fewer than ten new Covid-19 cases this week and fewer than 50 are in home isolation, according to health officials. Two patients are currently hospitalised, they added.

This is in keeping with the countrywide trend of declining cases, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said. “We have also ensured most people in the district are vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first two doses and the booster dose as well,” he added. (Read More)

10:08 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's Pune Live Blog

Hello Readers! Welcome to today's Pune Live Blog. Follow this space to get all the latest updates from your city.

Who is Kalyani Deshpande, Pune’s most notorious sex racketeer?

Known to be Pune’s most notorious sex racketeer, Kalyani alias Jayshree alias Tina Umesh Deshpande (52) was on Monday convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court in Pune.

This is arguably the first case in Maharashtra where an accused has been held guilty under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) as well as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Police officials in the know believe Kalyani was a part of the sex trade in Pune since the 90s. But her name only made it to Pune city police records in 2000. Born and raised in a local family, Kalyani became notorious as a top pimp in Pune and was booked in about 24 criminal cases.

How a bootstrapped Pune startup is becoming a major player in India’s Swachh Bharat campaign

In the morning, a team of workers moves on motorcycles from one housing society to another across Pune to deal with the garbage generated in the apartments. The housekeeping staff of the apartments would have left the mostly-sorted waste in buckets that the team will sort one last time before depositing it into composting bins designed in a sustainable way. Their work spans 100 building complexes and they help process around 10 tonnes of waste every day.

The team belongs to a bootstrapped city startup, ProEarth Ecosystems, which provides solid waste management solutions with the aim of creating zero-waste cities. ProEarth has projects on composting, dry-waste management, garden-waste management, and e-waste management, and holds frequent awareness-building workshops on preventing sanitary waste. In November, ProEarth Ecosystems was selected as one of the 18 finalists—from entries from 20 states—at the National Conference on Social Innovation at the Pune International Centre.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women takes ‘serious note’ of panel to track interfaith marriages

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken “serious note” of the state government’s new Government Resolution on setting up a state-level committee to ‘monitor’ interfaith marriages.

“After meeting and hearing the concerns of the activists and receiving their written appeals, we have taken serious note of the same and will initiate the necessary communication with the state government,” MSCW member Utkarsha Rupwate told The Indian Express. “On any policy, decision or Government Resolution being issued by the state government that concerns any issue related to women, the state government is expected to consult/inform/take feedback from the state commission for women. But in this particular Government Resolution, the MSCW has not been approached at all,” Rupwate said.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:06:43 am
