Pune News Live Updates: ‘Our performance has been far better than other parties’ says NCP Pune district president after Gram Panchayat Election result

Known to be Pune’s most notorious sex racketeer, Kalyani alias Jayshree alias Tina Umesh Deshpande (52) was on Monday convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court in Pune.

This is arguably the first case in Maharashtra where an accused has been held guilty under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) as well as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Police officials in the know believe Kalyani was a part of the sex trade in Pune since the 90s. But her name only made it to Pune city police records in 2000. Born and raised in a local family, Kalyani became notorious as a top pimp in Pune and was booked in about 24 criminal cases.

