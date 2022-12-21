Pune News Live Updates: ‘Our performance has been far better than other parties’ says NCP Pune district president after Gram Panchayat Election result

Pune News Live Updates: The NCP and BJP claimed major success in the 219 gram panchayat elections in Pune district, results of which were declared on Tuesday. “Our performance in the gram panchayat elections has been far better than other parties. We have achieved major success by grabbing as many as 131 gram panchayats,” Pradeep Garatkar, president of NCP’s district unit, said. Meanwhile, Bala Begde, BJP’s district unit chief said that they had expected to win about 50 gram panchayats. “Therefore, the results of the elections have been up to our expectations,” he said.
Three members of the Aam Aadmi Party have also been elected in Hingangaon Gram Panchayat of Indapur Taluka. AAP had recently received recognition as a national party after the Gujarat elections. For the NCP, all its top leaders like Dilip Walse-Patil, Datta Bharne, Dilip Mohite, Sunil Shelke and Antul Benke kept their hold on their respective talukas by winning majority of gram panchayats. Congress MLA Sangram Thopte kept his domination on Bhor and Velhe talukas where majority of its candidates have been elected sarpanchs.
In other news, during an interaction with reporters on various issues related to the law and order in Pune City police jurisdiction, the newly appointed Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said on Tuesday that Pune requires more number of dedicated cyber crime police stations and that training of available personnel in cyber crime investigation will be one of the priorities.
The Pune district in Maharashtra has reported fewer than ten new Covid-19 cases this week and fewer than 50 are in home isolation, according to health officials. Two patients are currently hospitalised, they added.
This is in keeping with the countrywide trend of declining cases, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said. “We have also ensured most people in the district are vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first two doses and the booster dose as well,” he added. (Read More)
