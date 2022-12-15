scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Patil takes stock of preparations for Jan 1 Koregaon Bhima anniversary event

Pune News Live Updates Today: In other news, I-T official gets three-year imprisonment in 2018 bribery case

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 16, 2022 11:03:19 am
Pune news live: Pune collector visits Jaystambh to take stock of preparations for the January 1 programme. (Express Photo)

Pune News Live Updates, December 16, 2022: Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune district, has directed government and police officials to provide essential facilities to the people who are expected to gather at the “Jaystambh” on January 1 to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. Patil chaired a meeting in this regard at the Vidhan Bhavan in Pune on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajendra Deshmukh, commissioner of social welfare department Prashant Narnaware, BARTI director general Dhammajyoti Gajbhiye, joint commissioner of Pune city police Sandip Karnik, superintendent of Pune rural police Ankit Goyal and other officials were present for the meeting.

In other news, almost a decade after rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was killed, his son Dr Hamid Dabholkar will inaugurate Maharashtra’s first psychiatric clinic for treatment of victims of “black magic” in Parbhani on Friday. Dr Hamid, a trained psychiatrist, said while a legal framework now exists against exploitation of such victims, the clinic would be the first dedicated one wherein such patients would be treated as per scientific guidelines.

Meanwhile, prominent academic Suhas Palashikar on Thursday announced his resignation from the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra government in protest against its decision to withdraw an earlier announcement to confer an award to Anagha Lele for her Marathi translation of Communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s prison memoir. “I am resigning from the membership of the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra Government owing its decision to abruptly withdraw the award of a book it had previously conferred,” Palashikar, who taught political science at Savitribai Phule University for many years, said in a Twitter post.

 

Pune News Live Updates: Women organisations slam govt panel set up to gather information on interfaith marriage; man attacks minor girl for rejecting his 'proposal'; Oxford Ebola vaccine manufactured and shipped in record time by Pune’s Serum Institute; Follow this space for the latest updates from the city.

11:03 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Woman recorded inside Pune research institute’s toilet; police looking for voyeur

A woman working at a prominent research institute in Pune was recorded while using the office toilet by an unidentified voyeur, according to an FIR registered on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, when the victim went to the toilet around 5.50pm on December 5, she noticed that someone had recorded her on a read more here

09:45 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Maharashtra govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

Heritage Jewish places in Maharashtra will be promoted as tourist places, the state government has said. Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan, he said. (PTI)

09:22 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Dabholkar’s son to inaugurate clinic for scientific treatment of ‘black magic’ victims

Almost a decade after rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was killed, his son Dr Hamid Dabholkar will inaugurate Maharashtra’s first psychiatric clinic for treatment of victims of “black magic” in Parbhani on Friday.

Dr Hamid, a trained psychiatrist, said while a legal framework now exists against exploitation of such victims, the clinic would be the first dedicated one wherein such patients would be treated as per scientific guidelines. Know more...

19:29 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Case filed against unidentified person for shooting video of woman

A case has been registered against an unidentified person for trying to shoot video of a woman in the toilet at a prominent national institute here, police said on Thursday. A First Information Report was registered under IPC section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said an official.

"The woman was visiting the institute for some project work. Ten days ago while in the toilet she noticed that someone from the adjacent toilet block was shooting video using a mobile phone through the gap near the floor and raised alarm," he added. But the person fled before she could catch him. "We are checking CCTV footage at the premises," the official added. (PTI)

18:33 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Pune Municipal Corporation: 'Action taken against unauthorised advertisement boards in city'
17:53 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Special Judge for the cases of CBI sentence former Income Tax Officer to undergo three years of imprisonment

In connection with a 2018 bribery case, the Special Judge for the cases of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Pune has sentenced Shekhar Khomane, then Income Tax Officer from Pune to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 50 thousand, the CBI said on Thursday. A press statement from the CBI said that a case was registered on December 4 in 2018 against Khomane. He was at the time posted as Income Tax officer, at Aaykar Bhawan at Gultekdi in Pune. 

As per the CBI press statement, "It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant to settle the Income Tax proceedings against him. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. one lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of property documents." After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in March 2019 in Pune. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him, the CBI added.

17:41 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Pune’s Serum Institute manufactures and ships Oxford Ebola vaccine in record time

More than 40,000 doses of Oxford’s Ebola vaccine were manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in just 60 days and shipped to Uganda. The bivalent vaccine has been designed to target both the major strains of the Ebola virus. Just 80 days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a Sudan ebolavirus outbreak, the vaccine doses were shipped to Uganda by SII which worked in close partnership with the WHO.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, shared in a statement issued Thursday, “To combat the widespread outbreak of the Sudan ebolavirus in Uganda, it is important to prioritise immunisation. The 40,000 vaccine doses manufactured in a record time is a remarkable milestone in our long-standing association with Oxford University. I would also like to thank the Government of India for their constant support in enabling us to help people worldwide through effective and accessible health interventions.” Read more

17:05 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Maharashtra: Vehicles challaned for traffic violations on Mumbai-Pune E-way, old highway under special drive

The flying squads of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have issued challans or traffic violation notices to nearly 1,300 vehicles for various offences, including over-speeding and lane cutting, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway so far this month. The squads issued challans to 268 others for over-speeding, 448 vehicles for lane cutting, 218 vehicles for wrong-side driving and 365 others for driving without wearing seatbelts, said a release issued by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department.

The action was taken as part of a special ongoing drive "Suraksha". The department launched this special road safety initiative from December 1 on both the highways - the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway connecting the two cities, with an aim to curb the rising road accidents and inculcate discipline among drivers. The flying squads also issued challans for 57 cases of lane cutting, 162 cases of driving without seatbelt, 95 cases of over-speeding and 47 cases of wrong-side parking on the old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48). (PTI) 

16:32 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Court in Maharashtra rejects police plea to investigate man’s marriage to twin sisters, says ‘Complainant not affected'

A Maharashtra court has denied permission to the police to investigate the non-cognizable offence registered against a man who married twin sisters in a ceremony held in the Akluj area of Solapur district in the first week of December, the district police said.

The wedding – the photos of which were widely circulated on social media – took place at a hotel located in Malegaon village on Welapur Road on December 2. The 36-year-old twins from a Mumbai suburb got married to a man identified as Atul Awatade, who hails from Mahalung village in the Akluj area. Read more

15:59 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Outgoing Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner: 'Focussed on curbing juvenile crimes'

As Vinay Kumar Choubey took charge as the fifth police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Wednesday, the outgoing commissioner Ankush Shinde said he focussed on curbing juvenile crime during his nine-month tenure. “Juvenile crime has become a major challenge for the police in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We made efforts to curb it and succeeded to a large extent,” Shinde told The Indian Express.

Shinde said they have formed committees in slums where juvenile crimes were rampant. “These committees were formed recently. The objective was to stop juveniles from taking to crime and turning them towards doing some constructive work which could uplift their own lives,” he said. Read more

15:09 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Farmers in Maharashtra yet to receive compensation for crop loss amounting to Rs 516.34 crore

Farmers in Maharashtra are yet to receive Rs 516.34 crore of the compensation for crop loss during the Kharif season. A chunk of this amount is due from two public sector insurance companies, which are yet to deposit the amount in farmers’ accounts. According to official data, insurance companies have paid Rs 1,868.64 crore of the total calculated compensation of Rs 2,384.95 crore.

This monsoon, farmers in the state had seen a long gap in rains as well as heavy rains during harvest time. Rains were exceptionally heavy during the retreat of the monsoon and farmers reported crop loss. Insurance companies had received 53,40,336 valid intimations. Of this 33,24,330 intimations were received for local climatic losses, 17,57,795 were for mid-seasonal losses and 5,73,791 were for a post-harvest loss. Read more

13:42 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Four die of electrocution while fitting irrigation pump in a river in Pune

Four people died due to electrocution while fitting a water pump in a Pune river around Thursday noon. The incident took place around 12 noon at Nigade village in Bhor Taluka of Pune district, located around 40 kilometers from the city. Four people received a fatal electric shock while they were fitting the pump in the Gunjavane river to water their fields. Police have identified the deceased as Vittal Malusare (45), Sunny Malusare (26), Ananda Jadhav (55), Amol Malusare (36). All four bodies have been recovered. Read more  (Express Photo)

12:53 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Account holders can apply for refund from Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank till Dec 31 this year

Following the liquidation of the Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, former Joint Registrar Dhanjay Doiphode has been appointed as the liquidator.

A press statement by Doiphode released on Thursday has informed the public that bank account holders will be able to apply for a refund of their amount up to Rs 5 lakhs till December 31, 2022. Applications received beyond this date will not be entertained.

12:39 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary: Pune collector visits Jaystambh, takes stock of preparations for January 1 event

The Pune district administration has started preparations for the January 1 programme at the Jaystambh, marking the 205th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. Situated at the Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar highway, the Jaystambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

Collector Rajesh Deshmukh Wednesday held a meeting with police and government officials from various departments and civic bodies. Lakhs of people, mainly the Ambedkarites from different parts of Maharashtra, are expected to visit the Jaystambh on January 1. Read more.

12:33 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Infra Watch: Ahead of G20 meet, PMC rushes to complete 300-metre sample stretch of river front development project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) — after overcoming several problems in implementing the Rs 5,500 crore Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project in the city for a 44-kilometre stretch — is rushing up to complete a 300-metre sample stretch at Ganesh Ghat near Yerawada ahead of the G20 meeting in the city scheduled to be held next month.

The body is hopeful that the RFD stretch would increase with the city’s expansion. The project includes the development of the 44 km of river stretch, which includes 22.2 km of the Mula river, 10.4 km of the Mutha river, and 11.8 km of the Mula-Mutha river. The project is set to be completed in the next five years, according to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. Read more here.

12:02 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Women's groups plan protest march against Maha panel set to track interfaith, intercaste marriages

Pune’s Stree Mukti Andolan Samiti and other women’s groups have lashed out against the Maharashtra panel that has been set up to gather detailed information on interfaith and intercaste marriages. Activists said that a protest march is being planned against the panel. Opposition parties, have too, slammed the move and said that it will create a divide in society and also create fear in the minds of individuals from some communities. The committee will be headed by the state’s Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Read more

12:01 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Pune Traffic Update: Cautionary advise for commuters passing through RTO Chowk

Pune fire brigade officials have advised caution to commuters passing from RTO Chowk near Sangam Bridge because of a slippery patch of the road due to continuous leakage of water from a supply line over the last few days. 

Officials said that they received complaints of vehicles skidding earlier on Thursday morning. What was initially thought to be an oil spillage, turned out to be a slippery patch formed due to continuous leakage of water and dirt on the road. The concerned department has been asked to repair the leakage, officials added.

11:51 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Out on bail, trio who threw ink on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil get hero’s welcome

Samata Sainik Dal worker Manoj Garbade and two others who threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them.

The three men were detained last week after one of them threw ink at BJP leader while he was leaving a party leader’s residence in the Chinchwadgaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police also detained the two others who were raising slogans against Patil. The aggression came after Patil, at a function in Paithan on Friday, said that Jyotiba Phule, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had all started schools in the country. Read more.


Manoj Garbade (right) and others after their release on bail. (Express Photo)
11:42 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Weather Forecast Today

Predictions suggest that Pune on Thursday is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with very light rains.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune are likely to be around 25.8 degrees Celsius and 18.8 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

11:41 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow the latest updates from your city here.

Rich tributes paid to Pandit Jasraj at 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Durga Jasraj in conversation with Pt Jasraj’s nephew and Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune Wednesday.(Express Photo)

In conversation with Pandit Jasraj’s nephew and disciple Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma during the first segment of the “Antaranga” of the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj on Wednesday recalled, “Bapuji was unique as he always instructed his students in their own tones; none of us were ever forced to sing in Bapuji’s comfort tones.” The session revived memories of the classical vocalist and his connection to Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen. Read more.

After 2-year hiatus, capacity crowd on Day 1 as old-timers, youngsters throng Sawai Gandharva music festival

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performs during the Inaugural day of 68th Sawai Gandharv Bhimsan Joshi Mahotsav on Wednesday. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

After a hiatus of two years, the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav witnessed an enthusiastic footfall of music aficionados at the Maharashtriya Sankul grounds, Mukund Nagar, on Wednesday. Indore-based Gajanan Telang, 73, said he had been attending the revered annual music festival since 2009.

The audience comprised music lovers from different age groups and walks of lives and had a mix of both festival veterans and first-timers. Read more.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:38:47 am
