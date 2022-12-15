Pune News Live Updates: Patil takes stock of preparations for Jan 1 Koregaon Bhima anniversary event

Pune News Live Updates, December 16, 2022: Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune district, has directed government and police officials to provide essential facilities to the people who are expected to gather at the “Jaystambh” on January 1 to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. Patil chaired a meeting in this regard at the Vidhan Bhavan in Pune on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajendra Deshmukh, commissioner of social welfare department Prashant Narnaware, BARTI director general Dhammajyoti Gajbhiye, joint commissioner of Pune city police Sandip Karnik, superintendent of Pune rural police Ankit Goyal and other officials were present for the meeting.

In other news, almost a decade after rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was killed, his son Dr Hamid Dabholkar will inaugurate Maharashtra’s first psychiatric clinic for treatment of victims of “black magic” in Parbhani on Friday. Dr Hamid, a trained psychiatrist, said while a legal framework now exists against exploitation of such victims, the clinic would be the first dedicated one wherein such patients would be treated as per scientific guidelines.

Meanwhile, prominent academic Suhas Palashikar on Thursday announced his resignation from the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra government in protest against its decision to withdraw an earlier announcement to confer an award to Anagha Lele for her Marathi translation of Communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s prison memoir. “I am resigning from the membership of the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra Government owing its decision to abruptly withdraw the award of a book it had previously conferred,” Palashikar, who taught political science at Savitribai Phule University for many years, said in a Twitter post.