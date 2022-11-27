Pune News Live Updates: PMPML to start buses only for women on 19 routes in Pune

Pune News Live Updates, 27 November 2022: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd(PMPML) has decided to run buses exclusively for women on 19 routes in the city, as reported by Sakal. The buses will be functional from 28 November and 24 buses will be operating on these routes. Female conductors will be appointed in these buses said Dattatreya Zende, Depot Manager, Kothrud.
The entertainment industry lost a veteran actor, Vikram Gokhale, on 26 November. He passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Gokhale started his acting journey on the Marathi stage and had been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for acting in theatre in 2011. In 2013, he won the national award for best actor for his role in the Marathi film Anumati.
In other news, a successful liver transplant for a seven-year-old girl suffering from a rare congenital disease, lasting eight hours, was successfully completed in the city. She received the organ from a 10-year-old boy who died following an accident, a statement from Jupiter Hospital in Pune said. The patient recovered well and was discharged within two weeks of the liver transplant, Dr Rajendra Patankar, CEO of the hospital, added.