Pune News Live Updates: PMPML to start buses only for women on 19 routes in Pune

Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | November 27, 2022 9:11:24 am
Pune News Live Updates, 27 November 2022: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd(PMPML) has decided to run buses exclusively for women on 19 routes in the city, as reported by Sakal. The buses will be functional from 28 November and 24 buses will be operating on these routes. Female conductors will be appointed in these buses said Dattatreya Zende, Depot Manager, Kothrud.

The entertainment industry lost a veteran actor, Vikram Gokhale, on 26 November. He passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Gokhale started his acting journey on the Marathi stage and had been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for acting in theatre in 2011. In 2013, he won the national award for best actor for his role in the Marathi film Anumati.

In other news, a successful liver transplant for a seven-year-old girl suffering from a rare congenital disease, lasting eight hours, was successfully completed in the city. She received the organ from a 10-year-old boy who died following an accident, a statement from Jupiter Hospital in Pune said. The patient recovered well and was discharged within two weeks of the liver transplant, Dr Rajendra Patankar, CEO of the hospital, added.

Know Your City: Pune-based JVP, India’s oldest club of amateur astronomers, keeps thousands glued to the sky

On a Saturday closest to the new moon day every month, a group of people gets together a few kilometres outside Pune and holds a star party. There’s stargazing, astro games, slideshows and telescopic viewing of objects in the sky, such as the moon, planets, nebulae and galaxies. “Nobody sleeps from sunset to sunrise,” says Deepak Joshi, vice-president of Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), the Pune-based oldest club of amateur astronomers in India. JVP started on August 22, 1944, when World War II was raging, and its history is linked to preserving the Indian science of timekeeping that is thousands of years old.

Pune records highest increase in real estate prices

Pune has recorded the highest increase in real estate prices between the months of July and September, says a report by real estate consultancy firm PropTiger. At 7 per cent, this was the highest such growth noted among the seven cities viz Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The price increase, the report said, was mainly due to the increase in raw material prices like steel, cement etc.

