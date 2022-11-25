Pune News Live Updates: Maratha Mahasangh protests against Karnataka CM; Scindia to inaugurate multilevel parking at Pune airport today

Pune News Live Updates: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Friday will inaugurate the multilevel parking at the Pune Airport. The programme is scheduled to be held at 5 PM in the evening.
Meanwhile, members of the Maratha Mahasangh on Thursday painted messages on a bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport to protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s statements on the border dispute. Bommai had claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis. Words “Jai Maharashtra” and “Jahir nishedh” (condemnation) were painted in orange and black on a Nipani-Aurangabad bus at Daund in Pune district, said one of its members.
Bommai’s statement has invited criticisms from across Maharashtra. Reacting to his statement, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no courage to speak against his Karnataka counterpart. “Have we lost our courage as Karnataka chief minister is easily making claims on Maharashtra villages,” PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.
KEM Hospital, Pune, launched a metabolic and obesity clinic Thursday in a bid to diagnose metabolic diseases at an early stage and treat them with a holistic approach to reduce the risk of complications in future.
Bariatric surgeon Dr Jayashree Todkar, who will be heading the clinic, said: “We are witnessing a significant surge of the combination of diabetes and obesity. If not treated early, there is a risk of ending up with serious complications which have a significant impact on quality of life, leave alone the financial burden.” Read More
Actor Vikram Gokhle's health is improving, the hospital informed. In a statement, the hospital said Gokhle is Showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs, it said. The statement noted that the actor's BP and heartbeats are stable.
The Maharashtra government has paid a compensation of Rs 20.12 crore to 7,909 cattle owners whose cattle died in the recent Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak, a statement issued by the animal husbandry department said.
Though the disease has been declining in the state, a total of 20,361 infected animals have died to date ever since the outbreak in September, the statement added.
Lumpy Skin Disease is a rapidly spreading infectious disease in livestock but it is curable if treated promptly. Till November 24, the disease has been reported in 3,741 epicentres in 34 districts in the state. Out of the 2,98,285 infected livestock, 2,19,657 livestock have recovered after treatment, the statement said. Read More