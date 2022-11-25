Pune News Live Updates: Maratha Mahasangh protests against Karnataka CM; Scindia to inaugurate multilevel parking at Pune airport today

Pune News Live Updates: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Friday will inaugurate the multilevel parking at the Pune Airport. The programme is scheduled to be held at 5 PM in the evening.

Meanwhile, members of the Maratha Mahasangh on Thursday painted messages on a bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport to protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s statements on the border dispute. Bommai had claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis. Words “Jai Maharashtra” and “Jahir nishedh” (condemnation) were painted in orange and black on a Nipani-Aurangabad bus at Daund in Pune district, said one of its members.

Bommai’s statement has invited criticisms from across Maharashtra. Reacting to his statement, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no courage to speak against his Karnataka counterpart. “Have we lost our courage as Karnataka chief minister is easily making claims on Maharashtra villages,” PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.