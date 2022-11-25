scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Live now

Pune News Live Updates: Maratha Mahasangh protests against Karnataka CM; Scindia to inaugurate multilevel parking at Pune airport today

Pune News Live Updates: Bommai had claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2022 12:51:45 pm
Pune airport. (File)

Pune News Live Updates:  Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Friday will inaugurate the multilevel parking at the Pune Airport. The programme is scheduled to be held at 5 PM in the evening.

Meanwhile, members of the Maratha Mahasangh on Thursday painted messages on a bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport to protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s statements on the border dispute. Bommai had claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis. Words “Jai Maharashtra” and “Jahir nishedh” (condemnation) were painted in orange and black on a Nipani-Aurangabad bus at Daund in Pune district, said one of its members.

More from Pune

Bommai’s statement has invited criticisms from across Maharashtra. Reacting to his statement, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no courage to speak against his Karnataka counterpart. “Have we lost our courage as Karnataka chief minister is easily making claims on Maharashtra villages,” PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Live Blog

Maratha Mahasangh protests against Karnataka CM; Scindia to inaugurate multilevel parking at Pune airport today. Follow Pune News Live Updates here

12:51 (IST)25 Nov 2022
‘Early diagnosis is key’: KEM Hospital in Pune launches metabolic and obesity clinic

KEM Hospital, Pune, launched a metabolic and obesity clinic Thursday in a bid to diagnose metabolic diseases at an early stage and treat them with a holistic approach to reduce the risk of complications in future.

Bariatric surgeon Dr Jayashree Todkar, who will be heading the clinic, said: “We are witnessing a significant surge of the combination of diabetes and obesity. If not treated early, there is a risk of ending up with serious complications which have a significant impact on quality of life, leave alone the financial burden.” Read More

11:52 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Vikram Gokhle's health improving: Hospital

Actor Vikram Gokhle's health is improving, the hospital informed. In a statement, the hospital said Gokhle is Showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs, it said. The statement noted that the actor's BP and heartbeats are stable.

11:44 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Lumpy Skin Disease: Maharashtra government pays Rs 20 crore to those whose cattle died in outbreak

The Maharashtra government has paid a compensation of Rs 20.12 crore to 7,909 cattle owners whose cattle died in the recent Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) outbreak, a statement issued by the animal husbandry department said.

Though the disease has been declining in the state, a total of 20,361 infected animals have died to date ever since the outbreak in September, the statement added.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a rapidly spreading infectious disease in livestock but it is curable if treated promptly. Till November 24, the disease has been reported in 3,741 epicentres in 34 districts in the state. Out of the 2,98,285 infected livestock, 2,19,657 livestock have recovered after treatment, the statement said. Read More

Pune Infra Watch: Sinhagad Road flyover work gains speed, to ease commute for over 5 lakh residents

Over five lakh citizens are going to gain from the ongoing work of the flyover on Sinhagad road which has gained momentum with more than half of its pillars erected and the construction of slabs being started.

It is among a chain of flyovers on the main Sinhagad Road from Rajaram Bridge to Funtime Cinema. The 1,890-metre-long flyover from the city area to Sinhagad Road locality would take off from Vithalwadi and land in front of Funtime Cinema theatre jumping six junctions in all. The 1,540-metre-long flyover from the Sinhagad Road locality to Pune City will take off from in front of Indian Hume Pipe Company in Manikbaug and land at Inamdar chowk near Ranka Jewellers store in Hingane jumping four junctions. There will be another flyover of 495 metre that will take off from Vithalwadi and land near Veer Baji Pasalkar Udyan while jumping the main junction of Rajaram bridge.

Work in progress for the Sinhagad road flyover in Pune in April. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Navale Bridge: The ‘most dangerous patch of road’ in Pune

The Navale Bridge in Pune’s Narhe – a busy bridge on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway – that witnessed a truck ramming into several vehicles Sunday night, was tagged as the ‘most dangerous patch of road’ in Pune in 2021, with a 500-metre stretch on the bridge reporting 30 accidents in which 17 persons died and 24 more were grievously injured.

Navale Bridge remained the most perilous patch among the list of 19 road stretches in Pune identified as accident black spots that together witnessed 200 accidents, 106 deaths, and 126 grievous injuries in 2021. While the traffic police say that efforts have been made to make commuting safer along these black spots – there is still a long way to go.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:12:11 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close