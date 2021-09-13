scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Pune News LIVE Updates: Pune records 196 new Covid-19 cases, along with four deaths

Pune News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Pune Weather Forecast Live Updates: After the four deaths on September 12 due to Covid-19, the total death toll has touched 8,977.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: September 13, 2021 10:04:18 am
Covid-19 vaccination centre at Shivajinagar, Pune, organised by Dr Abhijit Sonawane with the help of PMC and NGO Robin Hood Army for the people without homes, Aadhar card and means to get vaccinated. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Today Live updates: On September 12, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 196 new covid cases. Active Covid-19 cases have reached 2,041; 218 had recovered and four succumbed to the life-threatening infection.

Twelve Nagpur police personnel also tested Covid-19 positive during training in Pune. Of the 12, 11 have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and have mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 201.4 mm in 24 hours) for eight districts including Pune till September 15.

In politics, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Maharashtra government and the Opposition of one-upmanship even as law and order suffered in the state. This statement comes following a rise in the number of crimes against women in Maharashtra, including the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai and gangrape of a minor in Pune.

