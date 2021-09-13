Pune News LIVE Updates: Pune records 196 new Covid-19 cases, along with four deaths

Pune News Today Live updates: On September 12, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 196 new covid cases. Active Covid-19 cases have reached 2,041; 218 had recovered and four succumbed to the life-threatening infection.

Twelve Nagpur police personnel also tested Covid-19 positive during training in Pune. Of the 12, 11 have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and have mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 201.4 mm in 24 hours) for eight districts including Pune till September 15.

In politics, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Maharashtra government and the Opposition of one-upmanship even as law and order suffered in the state. This statement comes following a rise in the number of crimes against women in Maharashtra, including the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai and gangrape of a minor in Pune.