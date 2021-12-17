Pune News Live Updates: PMC reports 122 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pune Live News: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday reported 122 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. Meanwhile, Pune division reported 268 new cases and 10 deaths. No fresh cases of Omicron was reported in Pune.
In other news, moments after the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Maharashtra to hold bullock cart races, political leaders clamoured to claim credit on the issue. Outside the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge celebrated the event in front of TV cameras, while former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil joined his supporters at Manchar in Pune district. MP Amol Kolhe shared on social media and with TV channels his efforts in getting the races restarted.
In another development, Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of non-payment of compensation by private insurance companies to farmers. Nimbalkar urged the union agriculture minister to intervene and ensure farmers are given their dues at the right time.
