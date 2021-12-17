Pune News Live Updates: PMC reports 122 fresh Covid-19 cases

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command Thursday celebrated the 50th Vijay Diwas to mark the victory achieved by India over Pakistan leading to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation. To commemorate the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of the Pune Station.

After having risen to fifth in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now aims to go one better by taking up scientific disposal of green waste generated in the city in large quantities. “The idea is to separate garden waste from daily solid waste and create a separate system for its collection, transportation and scientific disposal as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” said a civic officer.

At present, the PMC is collecting garden waste and transporting it to waste disposal sites at various locations of Pune city. The current efficiency of lifting is not enough to cater for the generation of garden waste. Therefore, the PMC is interested in providing a service that will help to develop a model with minimum upfront investment from corporations and an outcome-based efficient model for garden waste management.