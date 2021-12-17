Pune News Live Updates: PMC reports 122 fresh Covid-19 cases

scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
🔴 Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, Pune School Reopen, 17 December: Meanwhile, Pune division reported 268 new cases and 10 deaths.

Updated: December 17, 2021 10:03:25 am
A Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at a hospital in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune Live News: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday reported 122 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. Meanwhile, Pune division reported 268 new cases and 10 deaths. No fresh cases of Omicron was reported in Pune.

In other news, moments after the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Maharashtra to hold bullock cart races, political leaders clamoured to claim credit on the issue. Outside the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge celebrated the event in front of TV cameras, while former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil joined his supporters at Manchar in Pune district. MP Amol Kolhe shared on social media and with TV channels his efforts in getting the races restarted.

In another development, Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of non-payment of compensation by private insurance companies to farmers. Nimbalkar urged the union agriculture minister to intervene and ensure farmers are given their dues at the right time.

10:00 (IST)17 Dec 2021
PMC reports 122 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday reported 122 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. Meanwhile, Pune division reported 268 new cases and 10 deaths. No fresh cases of Omicron was reported in Pune.

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command Thursday celebrated the 50th Vijay Diwas to mark the victory achieved by India over Pakistan leading to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation. To commemorate the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of the Pune Station.

READ | Southern Command celebrates 50 years of 1971 Indo-Pak war

After having risen to fifth in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness ranking, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now aims to go one better by taking up scientific disposal of green waste generated in the city in large quantities. “The idea is to separate garden waste from daily solid waste and create a separate system for its collection, transportation and scientific disposal as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” said a civic officer.

At present, the PMC is collecting garden waste and transporting it to waste disposal sites at various locations of Pune city. The current efficiency of lifting is not enough to cater for the generation of garden waste. Therefore, the PMC is interested in providing a service that will help to develop a model with minimum upfront investment from corporations and an outcome-based efficient model for garden waste management.

READ | Pune infra watch: PMC to develop system for scientific disposal of green waste

