Thursday, November 25, 2021
Pune News Live: Bharat Biotech welcomes Covaxin study findings, Pune city records 114 case

The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, assessed 2,714 hospital workers at AIIMS, New Delhi, who were symptomatic and underwent RT-PCR testing for the coronavirus between April 15 and May 15 this year.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 25, 2021 10:21:12 am
Covaxin had an effectiveness result of 50% achieved during the peak Covid-19 delta variant wave in India. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live:  Bharat Biotech, Thursday, commended the investigators from AIIMS on the Covaxin study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. These results provide evidence for effectiveness for COVAXIN in real-life settings, a statement issued on Thursday has said. The study assessed 2,714 hospital workers at AIIMS, New Delhi, who were symptomatic and underwent RT-PCR testing for the coronavirus between April 15 and May 15 this year. Two doses of Covaxin have 50 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19, the study revealed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities out of which 114 new Covid-19 infections and 20 deaths were recorded by Pune city on Wednesday.

After a year of steady decline in exports due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the export of engineering goods, processed food and auto components from Pune seem to be back on track. Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), which issues certificates of origins (non preferential), has seen a significant jump in exports. During the first year of the pandemic, 2020-21, only 946 companies had applied for and received 28,180 certificates. However, this year, from April to October, 1,039 companies had applied for and have received 38,670 certificates.

Pune news live: Pune records 14 new Covid-19 infections, 20 death; After a year of decline in expots, Pune gets back on track;  Follow for more live updates.

10:21 (IST)25 Nov 2021
Covaxin study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases shows 50% effectiveness

Bharat Biotech commends the investigators from AIIMS on the Covaxin study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases.

These results provide evidence for effectiveness for COVAXIN in real life settings, a statement issued today has said.

An effectiveness result of 50% was achieved during the peak Covid-19 delta variant wave in India by COVAXIN. When studied in a hospital environment it provided insights into the efficacy and effectiveness of COVAXIN.

These results showed 65.2% efficacy against delta variant during the phase III clinical trials of COVAXIN which took place among the general population. This study also proves that COVAXIN meets the WHO efficacy criteria for COVID-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant. (ENS)

There are limited edition serigraphs by SH Raza, Jehangir Sabavala and Sakti Burman. (Express photo)

Some of the biggest names of the art world are sharing space at Koregaon Park gallery Monalisa Kalagram through works representative of their oeuvre. Titled Contemporary Signatures, the exhibition comprises works of the Masters, such as Ramkumar's bold and vibrant abstracts, Suhas Roy's Radha series and a large watercolour called Family by Badri Narayan.

Pune city Police's Crime Branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of 'OG Kush' or 'hybrid ganja', Mephedrone and LSD worth Rs 1.27 lakh in total.

The 52-year-old manager of a cooperative credit society in Junnar taluka of Pune district was killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. The two robbers, who were wearing helmets to hide their faces, fled the site with cash of over Rs 2 lakh, said Pune rural police officials.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
