Pune News Live: Bharat Biotech welcomes Covaxin study findings, Pune city records 114 case

Covaxin had an effectiveness result of 50% achieved during the peak Covid-19 delta variant wave in India. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live: Bharat Biotech, Thursday, commended the investigators from AIIMS on the Covaxin study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. These results provide evidence for effectiveness for COVAXIN in real-life settings, a statement issued on Thursday has said. The study assessed 2,714 hospital workers at AIIMS, New Delhi, who were symptomatic and underwent RT-PCR testing for the coronavirus between April 15 and May 15 this year. Two doses of Covaxin have 50 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19, the study revealed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities out of which 114 new Covid-19 infections and 20 deaths were recorded by Pune city on Wednesday.

After a year of steady decline in exports due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the export of engineering goods, processed food and auto components from Pune seem to be back on track. Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), which issues certificates of origins (non preferential), has seen a significant jump in exports. During the first year of the pandemic, 2020-21, only 946 companies had applied for and received 28,180 certificates. However, this year, from April to October, 1,039 companies had applied for and have received 38,670 certificates.