Pune news live: Pune records 306 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Thursday, November 18, 2021
Pune records 306 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Pune news live, Pune latest news updates: The cumulative number of Covid infections in Maharashtra stand at 66,26,875 with 1,003 new cases and total death toll at 1,40,668.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 18, 2021 9:20:20 am
pune news, pune weather news, pune rainsCloudy skies seen in Pune on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast warm nights in the city till the weekend. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune live news: Pune region on Wednesday reported 306 fresh Covid-19 cases with 15 deaths, the highest in Maharashtra. The cumulative number of Covid infections in the state stand at 66,26,875 with 1,003 new cases while the total death toll is at 1,40,668.

In other news, as the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry restarted its hearings in Mumbai, witness Harshali Potdar, an organiser of the Elgaar Parishad, was questioned about her participation in a programme held in the city to mark the death anniversary of convicted Maoist leader Sridhar Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Constitution Day on November 26. During his visit, Shah will unveil the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the entrance of the extended main building of PMC. He will also lay the foundation stone for setting up a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the garden within the civic headquarter premises.

09:20 (IST)18 Nov 2021
In a year in Gujarat: Number of kids not enrolled in schools more than doubled

The 19th edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) is scheduled to be held from December 2 to December 9.

Film enthusiasts can make the most of the opportunity as online registration for delegates will begin from Thursday, while on-spot registration at festival venues will begin on November 22. The film festival will be held at three venues – PVR Icon at Pavillion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road, Inox at Camp and the NFAI auditorium on Law College Road. Know more

The Indian Medical Associa-tion has demanded comprehensive steps to prevent fire incidents at government hospitals “instead of knee-jerk reactions of arresting doctors and staff on duty”.

Referring to the incident at the Ahmednagar District Hospital, where 11 Covid-19 patients succumbed in a fire at the ICU ward, the IMA said that it exposed the collective responsibility of the government, administration, allied departments of engineering, and maintenance.

“Instead of knee-jerk reactions, it is time for all stakeholders concerned to audit the safety norms on physical infrastructure, violence prevention, and ensure adequate funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the equipment to ensure patient safety. When such fire incidents take place in private hospitals, the owner of the hospitals are taken to task by the authorities. However, in government hospitals, the unfortunate postgraduate student doctor and nurses are arrested and put in jail,” Dr J A Jayalal, national president of IMA, said in an official statement issued on Wednesday.

