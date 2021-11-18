Pune news live: Pune records 306 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Cloudy skies seen in Pune on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast warm nights in the city till the weekend. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune live news: Pune region on Wednesday reported 306 fresh Covid-19 cases with 15 deaths, the highest in Maharashtra. The cumulative number of Covid infections in the state stand at 66,26,875 with 1,003 new cases while the total death toll is at 1,40,668.

In other news, as the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry restarted its hearings in Mumbai, witness Harshali Potdar, an organiser of the Elgaar Parishad, was questioned about her participation in a programme held in the city to mark the death anniversary of convicted Maoist leader Sridhar Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Constitution Day on November 26. During his visit, Shah will unveil the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the entrance of the extended main building of PMC. He will also lay the foundation stone for setting up a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the garden within the civic headquarter premises.