Pune News Live: Ajit Pawar ask NCP corporators to disengage from political mudslinging

Pune Live News: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated Sahakar Maharshi Mamasaheb Mohol Road passing through Katraj Dairy and aroud 30 developmental projects on Sunday. These works were executed by the NCP corporators in Pune. Pawar asked them to focus on development and people’s issues rather than political mudslinging.

A tractor with Warkaris traveling to Pandharpur in Solapur district was hit by a truck on Sunday. Four ‘warkaris’ were killed and 16 others injured and the accident took place around 11 pm. There in total 20 Warkaris travelling.

An FIR has been registered against the wife of a police sub-inspector who died due to illness for allegedly submitting fake documents to seek a government job on compassionate grounds. Police said the accused woman has not been arrested yet and the investigation is still on.

Two Pune metro routes in Pune are getting good public response. MahaMetro further plans to set a target of finishing 33.2 kilometres of Phase-I by the end of December. PM Modi had inaugurated two stations of Pune metro rail routes — Garware college to Vanaz and PCMC headquarters to Pimpri to Phugewadi.