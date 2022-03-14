scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Pune News Live: Ajit Pawar ask NCP corporators to disengage from political mudslinging

Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, Pune Today Updates, Pune Weather Updates, Latest Pune Metro News, 14 March: Aroud 30 developmental projects were inaugurated on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: March 14, 2022 9:40:04 am
Pune Today Live Update, News Pune LiveDeputy chief minister Ajit Pawar Inaugurated Sahakar Maharshi Mamasaheb Mohol Road passing through Katraj Dairy on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune Live News: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated Sahakar Maharshi Mamasaheb Mohol Road passing through Katraj Dairy and aroud 30 developmental projects on Sunday. These works were executed by the NCP corporators in Pune. Pawar asked them to focus on development and people’s issues rather than political mudslinging.

A tractor with Warkaris traveling to Pandharpur in Solapur district was hit by a truck on Sunday. Four ‘warkaris’ were killed and 16 others injured and the accident took place around 11 pm. There in total 20 Warkaris travelling.

An FIR has been registered against the wife of a police sub-inspector who died due to illness for allegedly submitting fake documents to seek a government job on compassionate grounds. Police said the accused woman has not been arrested yet and the investigation is still on.

Two Pune metro routes in Pune are getting good public response. MahaMetro further plans to set a target of finishing 33.2 kilometres of Phase-I by the end of December. PM Modi had inaugurated two stations of Pune metro rail routes — Garware college to Vanaz and PCMC headquarters to Pimpri to Phugewadi.

Live Blog

Pune News Live: 7 Warkaris injured as truck hits tractor carrying 20 Warkaris; Three Pune city police officers arrested for alleged robbery; PuneMetro gets positive response, plans to finish phase-I by end of December. Follow for more updates.

09:28 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Four 'warkaris' killed, 16 injured after truck hits tractor in Maharashtra

Four 'warkaris' were killed and 16 others injured after a truck hit their tractor-trolley on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra while they were on way to Pandhapur temple town, police said on Monday.
          
The accident took place around 11 pm on Sunday near Kondi village, located nearly 250 km from Pune, they said. On the way, one of the truck tyres burst, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit the tractor-trolley from behind, he said.
        
Twenty warkaris, all hailing from Tuljapur in neighbouring Osmanabad district, were injured and taken to a hospital. Four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the official said. The 16 others were undergoing treatment, he added. (PTI) 

09:26 (IST)14 Mar 2022
IMD predicts a hot day for Pune city 

Pune will experience hot day on Monday till afternoon and cloudy conditions thereafter. The India Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperatures to be around 35 degrees on Monday and the minimum temperature recorded ranged between 18 - 22 degrees. (ENS)

A 59-year-old businessman lodged an FIR at Narpoli police station on March 10 after a robbery incident. Thane police has arrested three officers of the Pune city police for allegedly being a part of this robbery.

Meanwhile, the Pune city police have arrested two cyber experts for allegedly committing a multicrore cryptocurrency seizure scam when their help was sought by the cops for investigating a cryptocurrency fraud which was unearthed in 2018. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Prakash Ghode (38) and Ravindranath Prabhakar Patil (45). In other news, the parents of a student who went to Kline Memorial High School in Bibwewadi to question authorities regarding fees were allegedly manhandled by a female bouncer.

Also, a big turnout was seen at the ‘Jansabha’ or ‘tax-payers general body meeting’ organised by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena at Acharya Atre Hall in Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The meeting was held to protest against BJP’s refusal to hold a special civic general body meeting to discuss civic budget proposals.

