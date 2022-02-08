Pune News Live: 1,744 new Covid-19 cases in region; Pune professor becomes first woman V-C of JNU

Pune News Live: The Pune region reported 1,744 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 deaths, the state health department said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor of political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, as the new vice-chancellor (V-C) of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She will be the first woman to head the institution.
On the weather front, a hot day with clear skies are predicted for Pune city on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said. The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to rise to 33 degrees. Warm nights prevailed over the city, with the minimum temperatures rising.
Warm nights prevailed over the city, with the minimum temperatures rising. Shivajinagar recorded 14.8 degrees, Pashan - 15.2 degrees and Lohegaon - 16.7 degrees.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test and analysis, official sources said on Monday. "With reference to your application, please find herewith the permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (omicron variant) for examination, test and analysis under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the test batches of the drug/drugs mentioned therein," an approval order issued on February 4 stated.
