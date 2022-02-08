Pune News Live: 1,744 new Covid-19 cases in region; Pune professor becomes first woman V-C of JNU

Vaccination status of passengers being checked onboard a public bus in Pune.

Pune News Live: The Pune region reported 1,744 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 deaths, the state health department said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor of political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, as the new vice-chancellor (V-C) of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She will be the first woman to head the institution.

On the weather front, a hot day with clear skies are predicted for Pune city on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said. The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to rise to 33 degrees. Warm nights prevailed over the city, with the minimum temperatures rising.