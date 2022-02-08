scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Pune News Live: 1,744 new Covid-19 cases in region; Pune professor becomes first woman V-C of JNU

Pune News Live: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: February 8, 2022 10:40:54 am
Vaccination status of passengers being checked onboard a public bus in Pune.

Pune News Live: The Pune region reported 1,744 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 deaths, the state health department said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor of political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, as the new vice-chancellor (V-C) of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She will be the first woman to head the institution.

More from Pune

On the weather front, a hot day with clear skies are predicted for Pune city on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said. The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to rise to 33 degrees. Warm nights prevailed over the city, with the minimum temperatures rising.

Live Blog

Pune region records 1,744 new cases; Maharashtra sees 6,436 new infections; Pune professor becomes first women V-C of JNU. Follow all latest updates from Pune here.

10:16 (IST)08 Feb 2022
☀️Pune: Sunny day, clear skies predicted on Tuesday

A hot day with clear skies are predicted for Pune city on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said. The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to rise to 33 degrees.  

Warm nights prevailed over the city, with the minimum temperatures rising. Shivajinagar recorded 14.8 degrees, Pashan - 15.2 degrees and Lohegaon - 16.7 degrees.

10:13 (IST)08 Feb 2022
DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture vaccine against omicron for test, analysis

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test and analysis, official sources said on Monday. "With reference to your application, please find herewith the permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (omicron variant) for examination, test and analysis under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the test batches of the drug/drugs mentioned therein," an approval order issued on February 4 stated.

10:07 (IST)08 Feb 2022
🦠Maharashtra records 6,436 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new coronavirus cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 18,423 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098, the department said in a bulletin.

Pune: Two arrested for crude bomb explosion that killed 5-year-old girl

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged crude bomb explosion that killed a five-year-old girl and injured two other children at Wadmukhwadi in the Charholi Budruk area of Pune on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pradip Chavan (34) and Garibdas Chavan (35), residents of a slum on the Vishrantwadi road in Dighi.

According to the police, around 11.45 am on Saturday, a few children playing in an open area near a sugarcane field at Wadmukhwadi found crude bombs lying on the ground. The children picked up the bombs, presumably mistaking them for balls, said the police. The bombs exploded and killed Radha G

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.