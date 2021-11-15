Pune News Live: Padma Vibhushan awardee, historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Pune live news: Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said. Purandare, a celebrated author and theatre personality was known for passionate work on the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He published several books on Shivaji, his style of administration, as well as the forts from Shivaji’s era. He had also directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life and leadership.

Meanwhile, amid protests against the reported Tripura violence that turned violent in some parts of Maharashtra, the Pune Rural Police Sunday issued orders under CrPC’s section 144, prohibiting locals from sending or posting messages on social media and messaging platforms that can potentially lead to “communal disharmony or law-and-order situation”. The orders will remain in force from November 14 till midnight of November 20.

In other news, Pune police on Saturday arrested a woman, another alleged associate of Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan last month.

Of the 956 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Maharashtra, the Pune division reported 305 cases while Pune city saw 108 of them.