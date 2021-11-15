scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Pune News Live: Padma Vibhushan awardee, historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Pune live news: Purandare, a celebrated author and theatre personality was known for passionate work on the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: November 15, 2021 9:47:44 am
PUNE NEWSHistorian Babasahep-Purandhare

Pune live news: Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said. Purandare, a celebrated author and theatre personality was known for passionate work on the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He published several books on  Shivaji, his style of administration, as well as the forts from Shivaji’s era. He had also directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life and leadership.

Meanwhile, amid protests against the reported Tripura violence that turned violent in some parts of Maharashtra, the Pune Rural Police Sunday issued orders under CrPC’s section 144, prohibiting locals from sending or posting messages on social media and messaging platforms that can potentially lead to “communal disharmony or law-and-order situation”. The orders will remain in force from November 14 till midnight of November 20.

In other news, Pune police on Saturday arrested a woman, another alleged associate of Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan last month.

Of the 956 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Maharashtra, the Pune division reported 305 cases while Pune city saw 108 of them.

Pune live news: City reports 304 fresh Covid-19 cases; historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away; section 144 imposed amid violent protests in some parts of Maha; follow for more Puen updates

09:47 (IST)15 Nov 2021
PM Modi pays tribute to Babasaheb Purandare on Twitter
09:45 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Babasaheb Purandare's last rites to be performed at Vaikunth Cremotorium

The last rites are to be performed at the Vaikunth Crematorium at 10 am. “He passed at about 5.10 am due to ailments associated with old age and pneumonitis. He was on ventilator support since last evening,” Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, the medical director of the hospital, said. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Parvati area where loved ones and admirers are paying their last respects. 

09:41 (IST)15 Nov 2021
People pay last their respects to Babasaheb Purandare

09:39 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Historian Babasaheb Purandare funeral: Mortal remains shifted to his Parvati residence

09:34 (IST)15 Nov 2021
CM Uddhav Thackeray expresses condolences on Purandare's passing away
09:32 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare passes away

09:31 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare to be cremated in a state funeral: CM Thackeray
09:27 (IST)15 Nov 2021
PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
   

On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in development journey. 

Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.
   

The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.

Pune: Another associate of NCB ‘witness’ Gosavi arrested

Pune police on Saturday arrested a woman, an alleged associate of Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan last month.

Officials from the Lashkar police station, who are probing one of the four cases of cheating registered against Gosavi in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested Kusum Gaikwad (35), a resident of Pune Camp.

Section 144 after violence: ‘Don’t post messages that can create disharmony’, say Pune Rural Police

In the backdrop of incidents of alleged violence in parts of Maharashtra during protest rallies to condemn the reported violence in Tripura, the Pune Rural Police have issued orders under CrPC’s section 144, prohibiting locals from sending or posting messages on social media and messaging platforms that can potentially lead to “communal disharmony or law-and-order situation”.

The order, issued by Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the administrative in-charge of law and order in areas other than those covered under Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdictions, stated that sender of messages and social media group administrators would also be held responsible for “inflammatory messages” posted on these platforms.

Know Your City: Pune-Mumbai journey was an arduous three-day affair until Bhor Ghat was conquered

On the morning of June 27, 1825, the then Bishop of Calcutta Reginald Heber left Mumbai for Pune. In his memoirs, he describes how this three-day long ‘Journey to Poonah’ was marked with back-breaking hardships and sleepless nights but also with unforgettable encounters with the natural beauty of the Western Ghats.

To reach Pune from his temporary residence in Mumbai, Bishop Heber and an associate had to first travel to Panvel via sea in a small boat, covering a distance of 22 miles in about four hours.

