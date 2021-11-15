Pune News Live: Padma Vibhushan awardee, historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Pune live news: Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said. Purandare, a celebrated author and theatre personality was known for passionate work on the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He published several books on Shivaji, his style of administration, as well as the forts from Shivaji’s era. He had also directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life and leadership.
Meanwhile, amid protests against the reported Tripura violence that turned violent in some parts of Maharashtra, the Pune Rural Police Sunday issued orders under CrPC’s section 144, prohibiting locals from sending or posting messages on social media and messaging platforms that can potentially lead to “communal disharmony or law-and-order situation”. The orders will remain in force from November 14 till midnight of November 20.
In other news, Pune police on Saturday arrested a woman, another alleged associate of Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an independent witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan last month.
Of the 956 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday in Maharashtra, the Pune division reported 305 cases while Pune city saw 108 of them.
The last rites are to be performed at the Vaikunth Crematorium at 10 am. “He passed at about 5.10 am due to ailments associated with old age and pneumonitis. He was on ventilator support since last evening,” Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, the medical director of the hospital, said. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Parvati area where loved ones and admirers are paying their last respects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in development journey.
Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.
The government has announced that Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.