Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Pune news live: One new Omicron case reported; city ranks first in export of engineering goods

🔴 Pune News Live, Pune Omicron Cases, Pune Covid Updates: Pune has ranked first in export of engineering goods in a new listing issued by the Government of India.

Updated: December 14, 2021 10:21:05 am
pune, pune news, pune covid news, pune omicron cases, maharashtra covid newsA crowded street on Laxmi Road, in Pune. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune live news: Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases infected with the Omicron variant, of which one is a 39-year-old woman who returned to Pune from Dubai, according to a report released by the National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, vaccination of those in the age group of 60 years and above has been trailing in Pimpri, compared to other age groups. In case of both COVID doses, the 60 years and above group is far behind the other two groups, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

In other news, Pune has ranked first in the export of engineering goods in a new listing issued by the Government of India. Between April and September 2021-22, the district exported $3,528.83 million worth of engineering goods, which is the highest in the country. The district has also been identified as a possible export hub for Purandhar figs, grapes, pharmaceutical products, etc.

Pune news live: City records 158 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; Vaccination of senior citizens lagging behind in Pimpri; Pune ranks first in export of engineering goods; follow this space for more updates

10:21 (IST)14 Dec 2021
Pune health matters: Sancheti hospital celebrates 56 years since launch; Aditya Birla Trust’s new division for menstrual health awareness

Sancheti Hospital recently celebrated 56 years since it was launched. Currently, Sancheti Hospital is one the largest orthopaedic single speciality hospital providing Post Graduate specialisation.

On the occasion, Dr K H Sancheti, Founder Director of Sancheti Hospital said: “When we started the hospital, our main aim was to provide holistic and affordable care for the patient.”

Taking the legacy forward is Dr Parag Sancheti, Managing Director who said that they have a team of more than 750 caregivers and now intend to build a State-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital.  Read more

10:09 (IST)14 Dec 2021
Dummy candidate arrested at SRPF exam centre

Pune city police have arrested a youth for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in place of his brother for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) recruitment examination on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Vishal Gabrusingh Bahure (25), resident of Jodwadi in Aurangabad.

Anup Pawar, superintendent at the examination centre, lodged the FIR at Hadapsar police station. Police booked Vishal and his brother Bharatsingh under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 511, 188, 34 of the IPC and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982. Read more 

Pune Metro resumes work as experts say alternative solutions impractial

With technical experts saying that the alternatives suggested by Ganesh mandals for the metro rail bridge over Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bridge in Deccan are impractical, Pune Metro has resumed its work at the site without making any changes to its earlier plan.

A few months ago, some Ganesh mandal representatives had staged a protest at the construction site of the elevated route and forced Pune Metro to suspend its work.

Successful flight test of supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system conducted

A successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was conducted from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

This is the second known successful test of the SMART system conducted by the DRDO after its maiden successful test in October last year.

