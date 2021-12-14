Pune news live: One new Omicron case reported; city ranks first in export of engineering goods

Pune live news: Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases infected with the Omicron variant, of which one is a 39-year-old woman who returned to Pune from Dubai, according to a report released by the National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, vaccination of those in the age group of 60 years and above has been trailing in Pimpri, compared to other age groups. In case of both COVID doses, the 60 years and above group is far behind the other two groups, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

In other news, Pune has ranked first in the export of engineering goods in a new listing issued by the Government of India. Between April and September 2021-22, the district exported $3,528.83 million worth of engineering goods, which is the highest in the country. The district has also been identified as a possible export hub for Purandhar figs, grapes, pharmaceutical products, etc.