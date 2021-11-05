scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 05, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pune News Live: Pune’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ range, a day after Diwali

Pune news live, Pune Covid news, Pune weather updates: Across Maharashtra, at least 58.88 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second shot of Covishield vaccine and 15.1 lakh are due for Covaxin second dose.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: November 5, 2021 9:55:17 am
pune news, pune news today, diwali celebrations, pune aqiFirecrackers seen in the sky on Diwali in Pune. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune news live updates: Pune’s air quality stood in the “satisfactory” category on Friday, a day after Diwali celebrations. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the AQI of the city stood at 87. It is expected to stay in the “satisfactory” range all throughout the day.

Pune district on Thursday reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and ten related fatalities. In Maharashtra, Pune has seen the highest number of recovered patients — 11,32,271. The cumulative number of cases in the state stands at 66,15,299 with 1,141 fresh cases and 32 new deaths being registered in the last 24 hours. There are 15,062 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Pune has over 8.04 lakh beneficiaries due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine and 98,365 need the second dose of Covaxin. Across the state, at least 58.88 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second shot of Covishield vaccine and 15.1 lakh are due for Covaxin second dose.

Click here for more

In other news, nine boys and girls from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Pune Group, led the victory march for NCC Maharashtra Directorate in the recently concluded Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Championship and All India GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship. Four of these cadets have now qualified for the All India Shooting Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from November 25.

Live Blog

Pune news live: City records 241 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; Pune sees highest number of recovered patients in Maharashtra; over 8.04 lakh beneficiaries due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine;

09:55 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Over 8 lakh due for second dose of Covishield in Pune

Over 8.04 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine and 98,365 need the second dose of Covaxin in Pune district. Across the state, at least 58.88 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second shot of Covishield vaccine and 15.1 lakh are due for Covaxin second dose.

“These people have completed the mandatory interval between two doses but have not come forward to receive the second dose. There is no vaccine shortage and we have urged beneficiaries to complete their vaccination,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express. Read more

Husband, with help from 2 others, murdered man for having affair with wife: Cops

pune news, pune news today, pune crime, pune latest news The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested the husband of the woman and his aide from Madhya Pradesh and another accomplice from Pune. (Representational)

HE INQUIRY into the disappearance of a 27-year-old man from Bavdhan has revealed that he was allegedly murdered by the husband of the woman he was having an affair with and his body was later burnt to ashes on a furnace at a hooch den.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested the husband of the woman and his aide from Madhya Pradesh and another accomplice from Pune.

Cane growers in a fix over I-T dept’s action on Jarandeshwar mill

THE INCOME Tax (I-T) Department’s decision to attach the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Koregaon taluka of Satara district, has put a question mark over the fate of more than 50,000 sugarcane growers in the area. There is uncertainty about whether the mill will commence crushing even as the full implication of the action by the I-T department is yet to be understood.

Quadruple amputee from Pune undergoes bilateral hand transplant

Two years ago, Prakash, an accountant with a private construction firm, had suffered severe electrical burns while preparing to celebrate Diwali with his family. Doctors had to amputate his upper and lower limbs.

Recently, at Mumbai’s Global Hospital, the 32-year-old underwent a bilateral hand transplant procedure and is now in a stable condition.

“We were waiting for this procedure for almost a year,” his wife Madhuri Shelar said while waiting outside the intensive care unit. “I got a call from my husband and exchanged Diwali greetings.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.