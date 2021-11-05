Pune News Live: Pune’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ range, a day after Diwali

Firecrackers seen in the sky on Diwali in Pune. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune news live updates: Pune’s air quality stood in the “satisfactory” category on Friday, a day after Diwali celebrations. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the AQI of the city stood at 87. It is expected to stay in the “satisfactory” range all throughout the day.

Pune district on Thursday reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and ten related fatalities. In Maharashtra, Pune has seen the highest number of recovered patients — 11,32,271. The cumulative number of cases in the state stands at 66,15,299 with 1,141 fresh cases and 32 new deaths being registered in the last 24 hours. There are 15,062 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Pune has over 8.04 lakh beneficiaries due for the second dose of Covishield vaccine and 98,365 need the second dose of Covaxin. Across the state, at least 58.88 lakh beneficiaries are due for the second shot of Covishield vaccine and 15.1 lakh are due for Covaxin second dose.

In other news, nine boys and girls from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Pune Group, led the victory march for NCC Maharashtra Directorate in the recently concluded Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Championship and All India GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship. Four of these cadets have now qualified for the All India Shooting Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from November 25.