Pune News Live: Pune district records 2,813 new Covid cases, 1 death

Pune Live News: The district of Pune recorded 2,813 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours. With this, the district’s total caseload rose to 11,71,265, while the death toll increased to 19,255.
The city’s hospitals are bracing for an eventual surge in admissions. As cases have risen rapidly in the last one week, hospitals have already begun to see an uptick in admissions. The daily count of cases has seen a six-fold jump in the last one week, from 477 on December 30 to 2,813 on Wednesday. There are 8,201 active cases in the city right now, of which 818 are in various hospitals. On December 30, there were 588 Covid patients in the hospitals.
Clear sky conditions will prevail over Pune city on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius. The air quality index value is forecast to be 152, which is considered ‘moderate’.
Doctors said most of the people in hospitals right now were those over 60 who had co-morbidities. Very few of the patients had developed any serious illness. But if the cases continue to rise very rapidly, as is happening in Mumbai, there could still be a rush for hospital beds. Read more.
Grape growers in Maharashtra have taken an united stand against alleged slashing of prices by traders. The Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayitdar Sangh — the apex body of grape growers in the state — has decided not to sell export-quality grapes below the price of Rs 82/kg this month.
Vilas Shinde, CMD of Nashik-based Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company — the largest exporter of grapes in the country — said the decision was taken so that growers can avoid incurring losses.
Table grapes form an important component in India’s export basket, with growers from Maharashtra the largest contributor to the basket. Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Sangli and some parts of Marathwada are the main growing centres for the fruit. While exports start from January, the pace picks up only around February. Read more.