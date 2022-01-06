Pune News Live: Pune district records 2,813 new Covid cases, 1 death

Pune Covid LIVE: Young people wait in line to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune.

Pune Live News: The district of Pune recorded 2,813 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours. With this, the district’s total caseload rose to 11,71,265, while the death toll increased to 19,255.

The city’s hospitals are bracing for an eventual surge in admissions. As cases have risen rapidly in the last one week, hospitals have already begun to see an uptick in admissions. The daily count of cases has seen a six-fold jump in the last one week, from 477 on December 30 to 2,813 on Wednesday. There are 8,201 active cases in the city right now, of which 818 are in various hospitals. On December 30, there were 588 Covid patients in the hospitals.

Clear sky conditions will prevail over Pune city on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius. The air quality index value is forecast to be 152, which is considered ‘moderate’.