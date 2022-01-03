scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Pune news live: City reports 850 new Covid-19 cases, 46 Omicron infections

Pune news live: The PMC has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 2,514, followed by Pune rural (620), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (468), Councils (NP) (141) and Cantonment (65).

Updated: January 3, 2022 12:51:19 pm
Vaccinated youngsters at the PMC-run Kamala Nehru Hospital. (Express photo by Anuradha Mascarenhas)

Pune news and live updatesCovid-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Pune with 850 new infections detected on Sunday as 16,346 samples were tested, a 34.7 per cent increase compared to the previous day, according to the data released by the health department of Pune Zilla Parishad. As many as 314 people recovered from the virus while two died, one each from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural.

Maharashtra reported 50 cases of Omicron variant on Sunday, of which 46 came from Pune district.

In terms of area-wise distribution, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 524 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (175), Pune rural (107), Councils (NP) (29) and Cantonment (15).

As per the government policy, Covaxin is being administered to the 15 to 18 age group at 40 centres which have the Covaxin dose.

Pune’s air quality on Monday is expected to improve. The air quality index value is forecast to be at 115. Mainly clear sky conditions would prevail over Pune city and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees.

Pune News Live: Maharashtra reported 50 cases of Omicron variant on Sunday, of which 46 came from Pune district; Follow this space for LATEST updates

12:51 (IST)03 Jan 2022
Teenagers eager to get Covid vaccination at Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital

At Pune’s Kamala Nehru hospital the flow of youngsters remained unstoppable as the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged between 15 and 18 years commenced on Monday.

Rather than wait for the elevator 16-year-old Aryan Jadhav took the stairs to the fifth floor where names are registered and Nurse Surekha Gholap waits to inject the jab to the teenagers. “I am eager to take the vaccine shot as early as possible,” said Jadhav, a Class-XI student. His friend, Kanad Tamne (16), added that the vaccine will help us fight Covid.

As per the government policy, Covaxin is being administered to the 15 to 18 years age group. In the city, there are 40 centres which have the Covaxin doses.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Monday kick-started the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years of age. Officials said in the first phase 1.17 lakh children will be given the first dose of the vaccine.

The drive started around 10 am at eight centres of the civic body. The centres include ESIC hospital, Mohannagar, Premlok Park dispensary Masulkar Colony Eye hospital, New Thergaon Hospital, Thergaon, Old Bhosari Hospital, Urdu school, Yamunanagar, New Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri and Kasarwadi dispensary.

