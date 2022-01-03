Pune news live: City reports 850 new Covid-19 cases, 46 Omicron infections

Vaccinated youngsters at the PMC-run Kamala Nehru Hospital. (Express photo by Anuradha Mascarenhas)

Pune news and live updates: Covid-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Pune with 850 new infections detected on Sunday as 16,346 samples were tested, a 34.7 per cent increase compared to the previous day, according to the data released by the health department of Pune Zilla Parishad. As many as 314 people recovered from the virus while two died, one each from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural.

Maharashtra reported 50 cases of Omicron variant on Sunday, of which 46 came from Pune district.

In terms of area-wise distribution, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 524 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (175), Pune rural (107), Councils (NP) (29) and Cantonment (15).

As per the government policy, Covaxin is being administered to the 15 to 18 age group at 40 centres which have the Covaxin dose.

Pune’s air quality on Monday is expected to improve. The air quality index value is forecast to be at 115. Mainly clear sky conditions would prevail over Pune city and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees.