Pune News Live: 6,110 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in the district

Pune News Live: The district of Pune recorded 6,110 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the state government. With this, Pune district’s total Covid caseload rose to 12,01,439.
As the number of active Covid patients in the city rises, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday extended the operations of its 800-bed jumbo Covid hospital for three months. Besides, it will set up five Covid Care Centres (CCC) with a total of 1,050 beds for isolating patients who have mild or no symptoms but no facility available for home isolation.
The Pune district administration has issued prohibitory orders for 50 tourist spots in its seven talukas due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. Groups of five or more persons are prohibited from entering the one-km perimetre of tourist destinations under Section 144, Pune Rural police said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said.
Pune will experience cloudy sky conditions on Wednesday.
The minimum temperatures on the day were Shivajinagar - 11.4 degrees, Pashan - 12.3 degrees and Lohegaon - 13.3 degrees.
The maximum temperature will remain around 29 degrees Celsius.
The air quality has improved significantly and the air quality index value forecast for the day is 92.
Due to rising Covid cases, PCMC administration has banned entry of citizens to its headquarter in Pimpri. Citizens have been asked to contact officials on email. Department heads have been asked to hold meetings with their staff through video-conferencing.
All vaccination centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed today on account of weekly holiday. The vaccinations will resume on Thursday, the PCMC administration said.
THE Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the final deliverable configuration of the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).
The indigenously developed anti-tank missile is a low weight, ‘fire and forget’ missile and is launched from a man portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight.
During the test, which was conducted at a range in Southern India, the missile impacted the designated target with precision and destroyed it. The final impact event was captured on camera. The purpose of this particular test was to prove the consistent performance for the missile system at its minimum range. Read more.
The marks scored by as many as 1,120 candidates of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of 2018 and 2020 were increased by tampering with the evaluation process, an investigation has revealed.
The investigation is also linked to a probe into a slew of malpractices in state government exams. Starting with the probe into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees in the Health Department in November last year, the Cyber Cell of Pune City Police has unearthed a question paper leak in MHADA recruitment, malpractices in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department. Read more.
During the first Covid wave in 2020, the state government had set up jumbo Covid hospitals, which were handed over to PMC for operations.
While a private agency was given the work for setting up necessary basic infrastructure, including beds, another was given the contract to provide healthcare staff for the hospital. Two separate agencies were appointed for providing medicines for treatment of patients and maintenance of medical equipment. Read more.
BVG India Ltd, a key player that manages Maharashtra’s Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), has said that it is fully geared up to tackle the spike in Covid-19cases by offering emergency response services and MEMS 108 toll-Free ambulance services.
BVG ambulance service, in association with the Maharashtra government, is India’s first project where a qualified doctor attends to the patient in an ambulance. BVG MEMS has served over 5.9 lakh patients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. Read more.