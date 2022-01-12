Pune News Live: 6,110 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in the district

Pune News Live: The district of Pune recorded 6,110 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the state government. With this, Pune district’s total Covid caseload rose to 12,01,439.

As the number of active Covid patients in the city rises, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday extended the operations of its 800-bed jumbo Covid hospital for three months. Besides, it will set up five Covid Care Centres (CCC) with a total of 1,050 beds for isolating patients who have mild or no symptoms but no facility available for home isolation.

The Pune district administration has issued prohibitory orders for 50 tourist spots in its seven talukas due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. Groups of five or more persons are prohibited from entering the one-km perimetre of tourist destinations under Section 144, Pune Rural police said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said.