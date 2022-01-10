Pune News Live: City records 6,464 COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 223

Police fined visitors at Shaniwarwada for not wearing masks and violating other COVID-19 norms. (Express photo By Pavan Khengre)

Pune Live News and Updates: Pune on Sunday recorded 6,464 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate, or infections detected per 100 tests, of 19 per cent, taking the district’s tally to 11,90,140.

4,029 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,535 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 591 in rural areas and 148 in cantonment limits. As on Sunday, the district has 1,310 patients admitted in hospitals.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said.

Sangli reported 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad.

So far, 223 cases of the Omicron variant were reported so far in Pune city, 68 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 32 in Pune rural.