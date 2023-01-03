Pune News Live Updates: Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap dies, CM Eknath Shinde offers condolences

Jagtap is said to be only politician in Pimpri-Chinchwad who has hardly lost any elections.

Pune News Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away Tuesday at the age of 59. Jagtap’s health had deteriorated in April 2022 and he remained in ICU for several days. He was first elected as corporator in 1986 and then won repeatedly till 2006. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, over Twitter, wished strength to his family to “recover from their suffering.”

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Savitribai Phule on her 192nd birth anniversary from across Maharashtra as well as the country. PM Narendra Modi, CM Shinde, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and others extended their greetings to the social reformer. Savitribai Phule was an Indian educationist and a feminist leader who had set up the first school for girls in Pune’s Bhide Wada along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule.

In other news, as many as 4.74 lakh children (in the age group of 0-5) were identified in Maharashtra for administering an additional dose of vaccine against measles following the outbreaks that occurred across various districts of Maharashtra. The first phase of the immunisation drive was completed on December 25 and the second phase will begin on January 15.