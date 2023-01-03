Pune News Live Updates: Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap dies, CM Eknath Shinde offers condolences

Pune News Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away Tuesday at the age of 59. Jagtap’s health had deteriorated in April 2022 and he remained in ICU for several days. He was first elected as corporator in 1986 and then won repeatedly till 2006. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, over Twitter, wished strength to his family to “recover from their suffering.”
Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Savitribai Phule on her 192nd birth anniversary from across Maharashtra as well as the country. PM Narendra Modi, CM Shinde, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and others extended their greetings to the social reformer. Savitribai Phule was an Indian educationist and a feminist leader who had set up the first school for girls in Pune’s Bhide Wada along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule.
In other news, as many as 4.74 lakh children (in the age group of 0-5) were identified in Maharashtra for administering an additional dose of vaccine against measles following the outbreaks that occurred across various districts of Maharashtra. The first phase of the immunisation drive was completed on December 25 and the second phase will begin on January 15.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in a tweet, wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer and the first female teacher #ज्ञानज्योती #सावित्रीबाई_फुले who overcame adverse circumstances and started the first school for girls, we saluted her image by placing a wreath."
"Serum Institute of India has approximately 20 million doses of Covishield and can supply them to the Government of India as and when required," official spokespersons said on Tuesday.
Last week, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting of the Covid-19 District Task Force in light of the recurrence of the disease in some foreign countries and directed the authorities to prepare the health system in order to deal with the situation if the need arises.
In June 2020, Jagtap travelled to Mumbai to cast his vote for party candidates in Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Council polls despite being unwell. He had travelled in the ambulance to cast his vote in Mumbai, for which he had received high praise from BJP leaders. He was elected as corporator in 1986 in the first PCMC elections, and then won repeatedly till 2006.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, over Twitter, wished strength to his family to “recover from their suffering.”
