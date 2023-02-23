Pune News Live Updates: Ahead of bypolls, Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray to hold rallies in Pune

With many cities in the country exploring the possibility of revenue from rivers passing through their area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hopeful of introducing water transport in the Mula-Mutha river while reducing the load on road transport.

“Once the river rejuvenation project is complete, water transport will be a means of transportation in the Mula-Mutha river in the city,” said PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, adding that the civic body was taking all steps to ensure the release of only sewage water into water bodies.

Pune Gas, a market leader in providing solutions related to LPG and natural gas to industries and commercial customers across the country, has set up a joint venture partnership with German company FAS to manufacture LPG vaporiser. It has also begun exporting to countries in the Middle East. The company is looking at more countries this year.

The vaporiser converts LPG from its liquid form to vapour in a controlled manner and at a specific flow rate. “We are making this product in India, not just for the Indian market but also for the entire Asian region,” said Jesal Sampat, executive director of Pune Gas. The product is to be installed in commercial establishments, such as the commercial cooking sector, pharmaceutical firms and hospitals where bulk LPG is used.