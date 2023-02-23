Pune News Live Updates: Ahead of bypolls, Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray to hold rallies in Pune

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 23, 2023 11:34 IST
Pune News Live Updates, February 23 2023: As the political parties in Pune are readying themselves for an ultimate showdown on February 26 when the Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls are scheduled to take place, political leaders are visiting the city today to persuade voters a day prior to the last campaigning day. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ( UBT) youth leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray are both to set rally in Kasbapeth. Fadnavis will also hold a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad.

With the campaigning in its last phase, Pimpri Chinchwad candidates are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the cooperative residential societies dominate the landscape. Society members are upset with political parties for not delivering on their promise of providing drinking water for them and conveyed their disappointment and frustration to Fadnavis who had come to campaign for BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap on Tuesday.

Among other major events in the city, Dr DY Patil Hospital in Pimpri performed its first robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgeries on three patients. The joint replacements were planned using CT scans before the procedures, the hospital said. The three surgeries were completed with the help of a robotic arm employed in surgical procedures.

Pune News Live Updates: MPSC aspirants continue protest in Pune; In Chinchwad bypoll all candidates target residential societies; Follow this space for more updates

11:34 (IST)23 Feb 2023
11:31 (IST)23 Feb 2023
Aaditya Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and Rohit Pawar to hold rallies in Pune today

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) to participate in roadshow and address rally for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba today. Polling for Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad by elections will take place on February 26. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is also set to hold a roadshow in Kasba and rally in Pimpri Chinchwad today. NCPs youth leader MLA Rohit Pawar, former minister Aditi Tatkare will also campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad today.

Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopeful of water transport in Mula-Mutha after completing river rejuvenation

With many cities in the country exploring the possibility of revenue from rivers passing through their area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hopeful of introducing water transport in the Mula-Mutha river while reducing the load on road transport.

“Once the river rejuvenation project is complete, water transport will be a means of transportation in the Mula-Mutha river in the city,” said PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, adding that the civic body was taking all steps to ensure the release of only sewage water into water bodies.

Pune Inc: City firm ties up with German company FAS to manufacture LPG vaporiser; targets India, foreign markets

Pune Gas, a market leader in providing solutions related to LPG and natural gas to industries and commercial customers across the country, has set up a joint venture partnership with German company FAS to manufacture LPG vaporiser. It has also begun exporting to countries in the Middle East. The company is looking at more countries this year.

The vaporiser converts LPG from its liquid form to vapour in a controlled manner and at a specific flow rate. “We are making this product in India, not just for the Indian market but also for the entire Asian region,” said Jesal Sampat, executive director of Pune Gas. The product is to be installed in commercial establishments, such as the commercial cooking sector, pharmaceutical firms and hospitals where bulk LPG is used.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:16 IST
