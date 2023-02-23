Pune News Live Updates: Ahead of bypolls, Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray to hold rallies in Pune

Pune News Live Updates, February 23 2023: As the political parties in Pune are readying themselves for an ultimate showdown on February 26 when the Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls are scheduled to take place, political leaders are visiting the city today to persuade voters a day prior to the last campaigning day. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ( UBT) youth leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray are both to set rally in Kasbapeth. Fadnavis will also hold a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad.
With the campaigning in its last phase, Pimpri Chinchwad candidates are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the cooperative residential societies dominate the landscape. Society members are upset with political parties for not delivering on their promise of providing drinking water for them and conveyed their disappointment and frustration to Fadnavis who had come to campaign for BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap on Tuesday.
Among other major events in the city, Dr DY Patil Hospital in Pimpri performed its first robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgeries on three patients. The joint replacements were planned using CT scans before the procedures, the hospital said. The three surgeries were completed with the help of a robotic arm employed in surgical procedures.
Aaditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis to hold rallies in Pune today as polling for Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad by elections will take place on February 26. NCPs youth leader MLA Rohit Pawar, former minister Aditi Tatkare will also campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad .
Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) to participate in roadshow and address rally for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba today. Polling for Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad by elections will take place on February 26. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is also set to hold a roadshow in Kasba and rally in Pimpri Chinchwad today. NCPs youth leader MLA Rohit Pawar, former minister Aditi Tatkare will also campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad today.