Pune news: Gang held for cheating people by offering dollars at low price, Former sarpanch convicted in graft case and more

The Pune City Police has arrested an interstate gang of four persons, including a woman and her son, for allegedly cheating people by making fraudulent offers of providing American dollars and antique objects at low prices.

Police have identified the suspects as Kabir Salim Shaikh (29) of Yerwada and a native of Jharkhand, Mustafa Shahwali Shaikh (31) of Yerwada and a native of Uttar Pradesh, Salman Alam Shaikh (26) and his mother Nasima Begam Mohammed Mukim (48), both residents of Yerwada and natives of Bihar.

A police probe has so far shown that the gang is involved in five cheating cases, including one registered at Khadki police station in which they allegedly duped Kishor Shantaram Garud (28), resident of Kothrud, to the tune of Rs 1.18 lakh on July 31, 2019.

According to police, Garud came in contact with the accused while having tea near a hospital in Khadki area.

Police said the accused lured him by giving assurances of providing American dollars at low prices. But after accepting cash of Rs 1,18,500 from him, the accused tricked him and gave him washing soap covered with bundles of newspaper rolls and fled from the spot, police added.

During the investigation, police got clues about the accused from CCTV footage and then, acting on a tip-off to Havildar Uttam Kadam and Constable Sandip Gaikwad, a team led by Senior Inspector Bhagwat Misal, Inspector Shafil Pathan, Sub-Inspector Pratap Giri laid a trap and nabbed the four accused persons in Khadki Bazaar area on August 29.

During a search, police recovered a currency note of one dollar, 14 currency notes of 20 dollars, soap, 11 mobile phones, nine SIM cards and other items worth Rs 43,840 from them.

Police said they had deposited the money that earned by cheating people into different bank accounts. Police have seized Rs 2.19 lakh from different bank accounts.

In a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Prasad Akkanavaru said further investigation was on and there was a possibility that more cases will be solved.

Police said the accused would approach traders, vegetable vendors, vehicle drivers with offers of giving them dollars at low prices.

Initially, they gave one dollar as a sample saying they had more such currency notes and wanted to exchange them with Indian currency, police added.

Police further said to gain people’s trust, they asked the to get the sample note checked from the bank.

But later, after accepting Indian currency, they would trick them and instead of giving the currency, they cheated people by handing over soap wrapped in paper, police added. In June this year, the Faraskhana police station team had arrested a gang of four persons, who were similarly cheating people by making fraudulent offers of dollars.

Police had then alerted that there were six different gangs comprising 45 persons hailing from different states, who were allegedly committing similar crimes in the city.

Former village sarpanch convicted in bribery case

A former sarpanch of Kuran village in Junnar taluka of Pune district, identified as Ranjana Dattatraya Kokane, was held guilty and awarded six months of rigorous imprisonment by the Rajguru Nagar court for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing a cheque of Rs 50,000 for the construction of two rooms at an anganwadi in 2013.

Special Judge S N Patil passed an order in this regard on Friday. A press release issued on Saturday by Shrihari Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune stated that Kokane was arrested while accepting the bribe in 2013 and an offence was lodged against her at the Junnar police station.

Vinod Satav, the then Inspector at the ACB, investigated the case and had filed the chargesheet before the Rajguru Nagar court.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Arun Dhamale represented the ACB during the trial.

2 Pune-trained workers get awards at global skill competition

Two construction workers, who received training under the ‘Kushal’ initiative of CREDAI-Pune Metro, have won ‘Medallion for Excellence’ at the 45th ‘WorldSkills 2019’ competition recently held in Kazan, Russia.

Contestant Mohammad Rabith won the award by taking part in the wall and floor tiling category while Ramjan Momin achieved success in the bricklaying category.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan. The six-day competition saw more than 1,300 competitors.