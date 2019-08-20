Pune news: India Post official booked for siphoning off Rs 87 lakh; Techie dies after being rescued from drowning, and more

THE Pune unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch has booked an official of the post office at Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Dehu Road for misappropriation of Rs 87 lakh from 789 accounts of depositors from various investment schemes of the India Post.

The official is alleged to have siphoned off the money between 2015 and 2018 when he was posted as the Sub Post Master at the post office of COD Dehu Road. The official has been placed under suspension after an internal probe. The Superintendent of Post Offices for Pune Rural Division, wrote a letter to the CBI ACB’s superintendent on July 15, based on which a Regular Case, equivalent to an FIR, has now been registered.

The suspect official siphoned money from savings accounts, recurring deposit accounts, Sukanya Samruddhi Accounts, Time Deposit Accounts, Monthly Income Scheme Accounts and Postal Life Insurance Schemes by meaning of forgery.

In a similar case in July, the CBI had booked two India Post officers in Kolhpaur for siphoning off around Rs 90 lakh from various deposit schemes.

Techie dies after being rescued from drowning in swimming tank

A software engineer at a prominent IT company in Hinjewadi died after swimming in a tank run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corpora-tion in Thergaon Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Anchal Jain (23), a resident of Wakad who is from Punjab. Police said Jain went to the Kantilal Khinvsara Narsingh Patil swimming tank in Thergaon Saturday evening.

While swimming, he started drowning, and two guards present at the spot jumped into the tank and brought him out. Jain vomited after he was brought out and then fell unconscious, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police said they are investigating to ascertain the sequence of events that led to Jain’s death.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic control branch gets new headquarters

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan inaugurated the traffic control branch’s new headquarters at the commercial complex near Ashok Kamthe bus stop in Chinchwad-gaon on Monday. Earlier, the traffic control branch used to operate from the premises of the old Wakad police station in Wakad.

Padmanabhan said at the event that despite a manpower crunch, police are taking steps to improve facilities at the commissionerate. Soon, the CCTV cameras installed at various locations in the city will be connected to the new premises from where traffic in the city will be monitored.

However, the traffic control branch does not have a landline phone number yet. Residents currently contact the traffic police in Pimpri-Chinchwad through its Twitter handle. Attempts are underway to install a landline telephone soon, police said. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate was formed on August 15, 2018. The commissionerate has 10 traffic divisions.

Police recover items valued at Rs 23 lakh stolen in break-ins

The Pune City Police Crime Branch solved as many as 27 cases of house break-ins and recovered stolen items valued at Rs 23 lakh from three men who were arrested last week.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team arrested the three accused, identified as Jeetsingh Tak (23), Angatsingh Kalyani (34), Hukumsingh Kalyani (28) on August 14.

In a press conference Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said that during investigation, the police recovered 470 grams of gold ornaments, 4,080 grams of silver jewellery, a car, a motorcycle and equipment used by the accused to commit the break-ins in difference parts of the city.