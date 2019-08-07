Pune city news: IMD warns of ‘intense rain’ from August 7; eight districts on red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said the relief from heavy rains was likely to be temporary, and could resume on Wednesday. It said eight districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, could expect heavy to extremely heavy rains on Thursday. The other districts are Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raighad and Palghar.

As forecast earlier by IMD, the rainfall intensity on Tuesday reduced drastically over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. During the 24 hours between August 5 and August 6 (8.30 am) rainfall recorded at some of the cities were: Pune (22.1 mm), Solapur (16.2 mm), Nashik (11.9 mm and, Mumbai (5.6 mm). But some cities such as Kolhapur (128 mm), Ratnagiri (72.8 mm) and Satara (52.1 mm) received heavy spell of rain.

Rainfall during the day on August 6 (till 5.30 pm) was less in major cities like Satara (24 mm), Ratnagiri (19 mm), Solapur (4 mm), Pune (3 mm) and Nashik (2 mm). But heavy rain continued over Mahabaleshwar (166 mm) and Kolhapur (60 mm) during the same period.

“There will be light rain till about 4 pm of August 7, after which moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over Pune and adjoining areas. Chances of extremely heavy rain are high on August 8 over the city and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Nashik districts,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of the IMD’s weather department, told The Indian Express.

With incessant rain continuing over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra for over a week, chances of landslides are not being ruled out. “It is advisable to avoid visiting tourist spots or ghat areas during the next few days as continuous heavy rain could also trigger events of landslides,” said Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, a depression lay over Odisha and West Bengal, which is set to intensify into a deep depression as it moves westwards, causing widespread rain over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada later this week.

Due to heavy rain from the beginning of August, all four sub-divisions in Maharashtra have now recorded normal rainfall. Maharashtra, along with Sikkim, has recorded excess rainfall this monsoon season. Rainfall over Maharashtra, so far, is 29 per cent above normal.