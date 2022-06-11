Pune: Techie held for ‘murdering’ wife after quarrel over his liquor consumption

A 32-year-old engineer working with an IT company in Pune was arrested after he allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday following a quarrel over his liquor consumption, the police said.

The police identified the assailant as Shivam Pankaj Pachauri alias Bhardwaj, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who currently resides in an apartment in Hinjewadi. Officers said his deceased wife, Avantika (30), also worked with an IT company in the Hinjewadi area.

An FIR was registered in this regard after Avantika’s father Ranjankumar Sharma (62) from Uttar Pradesh complained at the Hinjewadi police station on Friday. A police sub-inspector said, “The accused Shivam and his wife Avantika shifted to Pune from Uttar Pradesh about two years ago. Both are engineers.”

“They got married about five years ago and have a three-year-old daughter. On the night of June 9, the accused came home after consuming liquor. This led to a quarrel between the couple. The accused got angry and thrashed his wife so badly that she died in the incident. Their child was home when the incident took place around 10.30 pm,” the sub-inspector added. Further investigation is on, the police said.