Pune News Live Updates: Jaystambh decorated with Mahar Regiment insignia, five lakh visitors expected

Pune News Live Updates, 01 January 2023: Preparations are in full swing for the January 1 programme at the ‘Jaystambh’ at Perne village in Pune district to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. For the second consecutive year, the state government has put up the Mahar Regiment insignia along with flowers and the Tricolour on the ‘Jaystambh’. Nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Jaystambh and nearby villages, including Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk. This year, the Maharashtra government expects over 5 lakh visitors to Jaystambh on January 1.
As many as 106 farmer families, whose land was acquired by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) 50 years ago, have a reason to raise the toast to the New Year, for the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation package for them. The announcement was made by Industry Minister Uday Samant during the state legislative assembly session Friday.
Pune has seen the highest year-on-year absorption of office spaces in the country in 2022. The city, as per Savills India Research, a real estate research firm, saw absorption of 6.4 million square feet (mnsqft) of office space as compared to 2.9 mnsqft in 2021. However, the possible resurgence of another Covid-19 wave has put office spaces on caution ahead of the new year.