Sunday, Jan 01, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Jaystambh decorated with Mahar Regiment insignia, five lakh visitors expected

Pune News Live Today: New Year cheer for 106 farmer families as Maharashtra declares compensation for land acquired; survey shows highest absorption of office space in Pune in 2022.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | January 1, 2023 09:26 IST
pune news, india news, news, latest news, indian expressFor the second consecutive year, the Maharashtra government has put up the Mahar regiment insignia along with flowers and the tricolour on the British military monument ahead of the January 1 event.(Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live Updates, 01 January 2023: Preparations are in full swing for the January 1 programme at the ‘Jaystambh’ at Perne village in Pune district to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. For the second consecutive year, the state government has put up the Mahar Regiment insignia along with flowers and the Tricolour on the ‘Jaystambh’. Nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Jaystambh and nearby villages, including Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk. This year, the Maharashtra government expects over 5 lakh visitors to Jaystambh on January 1.

As many as 106 farmer families, whose land was acquired by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) 50 years ago, have a reason to raise the toast to the New Year, for the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation package for them. The announcement was made by Industry Minister Uday Samant during the state legislative assembly session Friday.

Pune has seen the highest year-on-year absorption of office spaces in the country in 2022. The city, as per Savills India Research, a real estate research firm, saw absorption of 6.4 million square feet (mnsqft) of office space as compared to 2.9 mnsqft in 2021. However, the possible resurgence of another Covid-19 wave has put office spaces on caution ahead of the new year.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates Today: NCP slams BJP-led Centre, reminds it of its ‘failed promises of 2022’. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

New Year cheer for 106 farmer families as Maharashtra declares compensation for land acquired; BJP’s Mahesh Landge hailed

As many as 106 farmer families, whose land was acquired by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) 50 years ago, have a reason to raise the toast to the New Year, for the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation package for them. The announcement was made by Industry Minister Uday Samant during the state legislative assembly session Friday. Elated by the government decision, the farmers said they are finally in sight of justice after a long battle of more than three decades.

“In all, 106 families of farmers will get 6.5 per cent developed land and 2 Floor Space Index (FSI) as compensation for their land acquired. This is what the minister announced on behalf of the government in the state assembly,” BJP’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge told this paper today. The minister gave the reply when Landge had raised the issue in the House.

Woman arrested for ‘stealing cell phones of train passengers’

Pune City Police has arrested a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly committing theft in trains and at crowded places in Pune while carrying her six-month-old baby with her to deceive people.

During investigation, police recovered 12 stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.4 lakh from her possession. “The woman is from UP and is a resident of Delhi. She used to come to Pune with her accomplices by train. During the journey, she carried a six-month-old baby with her while standing near the woman passengers. As she had a baby, passengers did not doubt her movements. Taking advantage of the situation, she stole cell phones from the purse or bags carried by the passengers,” said Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Sathe.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
