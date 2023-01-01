Pune News Live Updates: Jaystambh decorated with Mahar Regiment insignia, five lakh visitors expected

As many as 106 farmer families, whose land was acquired by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) 50 years ago, have a reason to raise the toast to the New Year, for the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has announced a compensation package for them. The announcement was made by Industry Minister Uday Samant during the state legislative assembly session Friday. Elated by the government decision, the farmers said they are finally in sight of justice after a long battle of more than three decades.

“In all, 106 families of farmers will get 6.5 per cent developed land and 2 Floor Space Index (FSI) as compensation for their land acquired. This is what the minister announced on behalf of the government in the state assembly,” BJP’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge told this paper today. The minister gave the reply when Landge had raised the issue in the House.

